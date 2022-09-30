American Pie Reboot in the Works

American Pie is coming back to theaters, with a reboot in development from Insecure actress Sujata Day. Day is set to develop and write a new installment sex comedy franchise for Universal 1440 Entertainment, the same division of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group that was responsible for the production of Rob Zombie's The Munsters, which hit Blu-ray and Netflix today. The Hollywood Reporter, who ran the announcement for the new project, had no details on the story, but the plot is apparently based on an original pitch from Day, and is being described as a fresh take on the long-running franchise.

The original American Pie earned $235 million against an $11 million budget, and catapulted most of its main cast to stardom. It went on to spawn three direct sequels: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003), and American Reunion (2012), and five direct-to-DVD spin-off films with titles stylized as American Pie Presents. The subtitles to the Presents line include Band Camp (2005), The Naked Mile (2006), Beta House (2007), The Book of Love (2009), and Girls' Rules (2020).

"Obsessed with raunchy comedies and American Pie is one of my all time faves!" Day posted to Twitter. "So excited to be working on this movie."

Day recently made her directorial debut with the 2020 film Definition Please, in which she starred as a former spelling bee champion reconnecting with her estranged family. Prior to that, she was best known for her work as an actor and comedian. Besides Insecure, Day has appeared in The Guild and The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. She also appeared in episodes of hits like Desperate Housewives, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson.

The original American Pie centered on a group of high school students who wanted to lose their virginity before the end of high school. Later installments followed those characters, rather than the premise, giving audiences a chance to "grow up" with the teens and culminating in American Reunion, which centered on their high school reunion.

Fun fact: Emmy winner Eugene Levy, who starred as Jason Biggs's father in the franchise and even bled over into the American Pie Presents films, filmed his cameo for 2001's cult classic Josie and the Pussycats on the set of American Pie 2.

No word yet on exactly when Day's take on the franchise is planned for production or release.