Taron Egerton and Black Adam Director Team for New Netflix Thriller

Taron Egerton is checking into his next project on Netflix. The Gray Man streamer announced Wednesday that the Black Bird and Kingsman actor is set to star in Carry On, the first film to be produced as part of the partnership between Netflix and Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners. Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously helmed the thrillers Non-Stop and The Shallows, is helming the project for producer Dylan Clark (Bird Box, The Batman) and his Dylan Clark Productions. Egerton most recently earned acclaim for his role opposite Ray Liotta in the suspenseful limited drama series Black Bird for Apple TV+.

Carry On centers around Ethan Kopek (Egerton), a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight.

TJ Fixman (the Ratchet & Clank movie, the upcoming Knight Rider reboot) wrote the script with additional writing by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049). Holly Bario,

Amblin's President of Production and producer of The Girl on the Train, will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Clark is the producer, and executive producers include Brian Williams (The Wilds) via Dylan Clark Productions, Scott Greenberg (The Guilty, the upcoming Emancipation), and Seth William Meier (Happy Death Day, Finch).

Collet-Serra and Green previously collaborated on Dwayne Johnson's Jungle Cruise and the 2012 ABC series The River, with Green writing the two episodes Collet-Serra directed. Along with his upcoming Johnson-led DC movie Black Adam, Collet-Serra's credits include the horror movies House of Wax and Orphan and the Liam Neeson-starring thrillers Unknown and Run All Night.

Following his role as Elton John in 2019's Rocketman and his voiceover performance in the podcast series The Sandman, Egerton most recently headlined Illumination's animated Sing 2 and voiced characters in Moominvalley and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance for Netflix. He next reunites with Marv Films (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Kingsman: The Golden Gircle) to star in Apple TV+'s Tetris, a true story akin to the Facebook biography drama The Social Network.

The streamer has not announced a streaming date for Carry On.