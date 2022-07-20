Netflix: Every Movie and TV Show Arriving in August 2022

August is almost here and Netflix is already preparing subscribers for a month of new and exciting additions. On Wednesday morning, Netflix unveiled the full lineup of movies and TV shows making their way to its streaming roster throughout the month of August. There are some big original shows and movies on the way, as well as the addition of some popular existing titles. Regardless of what you're into, there's plenty to look forward to on Netflix next month. Netflix is getting August started with a horde of great movies joining the roster. August 1st will see the addition of all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man films, as well as Will Smith's Men in Black trilogy. Other additions that day include The Town, Space Jam, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Constantine. As far as Netflix originals are concerned, August is really loaded in the front half of the month. The new TV adaptation of The Sandman arrives on August 5th, followed by the final season of Locke & Key just five days later. On August 12th, Netflix will release Day Shift, the vampire hunting movie starring Jamie Foxx. You can check out the full list of Netflix's August additions below!

August 1 28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town's trickiest problems.

August 2 Flight Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

August 3 Buba -- NETFLIX FILM

When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal. Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its '99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong? Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM

When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this. Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.

August 4 Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family. KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling. Super Giant Robot Brothers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack. Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM

Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings – but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

August 5 Carter -- NETFLIX FILM

A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger. Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge. The Informer Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos. The Sandman -- NETFLIX SERIES

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. Skyfall

August 6 Reclaim -- NETFLIX FILM

Shouldering all of her family's responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.

August 7 Riverdale: Season 6

August 8 Code Name: Emperor -- NETFLIX FILM

An intelligence agent tasked with incriminating a squeaky-clean politician must decide if there are still some lines he won't cross. Team Zenko Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Runaway robo-dogs, sleepwalking uncles and troublesome tots! These kid heroes in hiding are finding more ways to help around the town of Harmony Harbor.

August 9 I Just Killed My Dad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

I Just Killed My Dad is an unprecedented documentary series, which tells the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family. Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath. The Nice Guys

August 10 Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina's most notorious bank heist detail how – and why – they carried out the radical 2006 operation. Heartsong -- NETFLIX FILM

While serenading a wedding that quickly implodes, a nomadic musician falls for the bride, who runs afoul of her family. Now he has to save her life. Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sima Taparia, everyone's favorite matchmaker, returns for another season of helping eligible, eccentric and eager clients find their future spouses. Instant Dream Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

A team of rapid-fire renovators takes big risks and makes painstaking plans to transform families' homes from top to bottom in just 12 hours. Iron Chef Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to Iron Chef Brazil! In this cooking competition, rising culinary talents battle Brazil's greatest chefs for a chance to be named Iron Legend. Locke & Key: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the thrilling final chapter of the series, the Locke family uncovers more magic as they face a demonic new foe who's dead-set on possessing the keys. School Tales The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unspeakable horrors roam the halls of high school in this anthology featuring ghost stories directed by seasoned Thai horror directors.

August 11 Dope DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

The time has come for brave warriors to conquer an indomitable foe. But can the ultimate sacrifice bring lasting peace – to all possible worlds? Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Netflix, Pulse Films, a division of VICE Media Group, and Flower Films comes a raw and immersive feature film that follows competitive skateboarding icon Leo Baker in the lead up to the 2020 Olympics. As he faces the sharpening stakes and intensifying disconnect between how the world sees him and who he know himself to be, the pressure to keep on the course or be true to himself comes to a career and life-defining turning point. Stay on Board is Leo's journey balancing the gendered world of sports, transition, society, and skate culture, which ultimately leads him to the punkest thing imaginable.

August 12 13: The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM

After moving from New York to Indiana in the wake of his parents' divorce, a clever middle schooler is determined to throw the best bar mitzvah ever. A Model Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

After unwittingly stealing money from a cartel, a cash-strapped professor finds the only way to save his broken family is by working as a drug courier. Day Shift -- NETFLIX FILM

Jamie Foxx stars as a hard working blue collar dad who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires as part of an international Union of vampire hunters. Never Have I Ever: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Devi and her friends may finally be single no more. But they're about to learn that relationships come with a lot of self-discovery – and all the drama.

August 15 Ancient Aliens: Season 4 Deepa & Anoop -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Joined by her color-changing pet elephant, a joyful little girl creates music, merriment and mischief at her Indian family's Mango Manor hotel. Learn to Swim

August 16 UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)

Born into a Hawaiian paradise, All-American football standout Manti Te'o leads a simple life summed up in just three words: faith, family, football. College football's golden boy could do no wrong, but when tragedy strikes, the increased scrutiny of his online relationship causes a media maelstrom that threatens his future and legacy. Featuring in-depth interviews with Manti Te'o and the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah 'Naya' Tuiasosopo. Directed by Ryan Duffy and Tony Vainuku.

August 17 High Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES

When clues to his brother's murder lead Poncho to a fire brigade, he joins it to investigate further and finds romance, family... and a serial killer. Junior Baking Show: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Britain's most talented young bakers wow judges with cakes, biscuits, breads and more in this kid-focused spinoff of "The Great British Baking Show." Look Both Ways -- NETFLIX FILM

On the night of her college graduation, Natalie's life splits into parallel realities after she takes a pregnancy test. What will life and love bring? Royalteen -- NETFLIX FILM

A teenager struggles to keep her scandal-ridden past and a big secret from getting out when she strikes up an unlikely romance with the crown prince. Unsuspicious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Conned by the same playboy, three women and their families go to his mansion to get answers – and must stay for an investigation when he's found dead.

August 18 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With Skeletor intent on controlling the universe, He-Man and his heroic squad must fulfill their destinies. The epic battle for ultimate power is on! Inside the Mind of a Cat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Cat experts dive into the mind of the feline to reveal the true capabilities of the pouncing pet in this captivating and cuddly documentary. Tekken: Bloodline -- NETFLIX ANIME

After losing his home to a powerful enemy, a hot-tempered fighter trains under his zealous grandfather while awaiting his chance for revenge.

August 19 The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his easily swayed brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game. Echoes -- NETFLIX SERIES

Identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives since they were children. But their world is thrown into disarray when one sister goes missing. The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) -- NETFLIX SERIES

After losing her memory in a bizarre accident that kills most of her classmates, Alma tries to unravel what happened that day – and regain her identity. Glow Up: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ten new contestants test the limits of their creativity as they tackle a variety of challenges in hopes of becoming the next big name in makeup. Kleo -- NETFLIX SERIES

After the fall of the Berlin Wall, a former East German spy resolves to find out who betrayed her and why – and use her lethal skills to exact revenge. The Next 365 Days -- NETFLIX FILM

August 20 Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar -- NETFLIX FILM

In this sequel to the first feature film, the Elric brothers meet their toughest opponent yet – a lone serial killer with a large scar on his forehead. prevnext

August 21 A Cowgirl's Song

August 23 Chad and JT Go Deep -- NETFLIX SERIES

Best bros Chad and JT set out to spread positivity through community activism and chill vibes in this raucous prank comedy series. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Born out of the playgrounds of New York City, the "And 1 Mixtape Tour" took streetball to the masses, challenging convention and picking up a team of basketball misfits along the way. "The Rise and Fall of AND1" traces the journey of how three young friends with a dream of bringing greater acclaim to the game they loved, connected with the underground artform of streetball, and ended up flipping the billion-dollar basketball industry on its head. AND1 co-founders along with streetball legends The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, Shane the Dribbling Machine and more reflect on their experience and the brand's journey. Directed by Kevin Wilson Jr.

August 24 Lost Ollie -- NETFLIX SERIES

A toy searches the countryside for the young boy who lost him in this family series inspired by the book "Ollie's Odyssey." Mo -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Texas, Mo straddles the line between two cultures, three languages and a pending asylum request while hustling to support his Palestinian family. Queer Eye: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES

The uplifting makeover series hits Brazil with a new Fab Five and more courageous journeys of transformation – along with lots of tears and laughs. Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

He's the original computer genius gone rogue, inventor of one of the most successful (and most hated) pieces of software of all time: McAfee Anti-Virus. At his peak, John McAfee was worth $100 million. But when his neighbour was murdered, McAfee went on the run – and invited a film crew with him. With access to hundreds of hours of never-before-broadcast footage of McAfee as he was pursued by the authorities, this is the definitive story of a larger-than-life character, a man who ran for President, escaped from prison multiple times, and claimed to have hacked the world. Selling The OC -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves. Under Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES

At East Bank Station, a close-knit team of firefighters must balance a dangerous, high-stress job, personal challenges and professional setbacks. Watch Out, We're Mad -- NETFLIX FILM

In this reboot of the 1970s Bud Spencer and Terence Hill film, two brothers estranged for 25 years reunite to reclaim their father's beloved dune buggy.

August 25 Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Teen birds Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella are crashing through Camp Splinterwood with their fellow feathered campers for a summer of high-flying hijinks! History 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The bite-size history lessons return, this time to investigate psychedelic drugs, weaponized lasers and even bottled water. Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME

Cuddly bear Rilakkuma and his lovable friends have a day full of adventure at a sweets-themed amusement park that's about to close its doors forever. That's Amor -- NETFLIX FILM

After her job and relationship implode on the same day, Sofia starts from scratch – and meets a dashing Spanish chef who might be her missing ingredient.

August 26 Disobedience Drive Hard: The Maloof Way -- NETFLIX SERIES

Legendary racer Sammy Maloof and his family of racers and stunt drivers build the world's baddest cars to make sure their clients take the checkered flag on race day. And when the racing dust settles, the Maloofs pull back the curtain on professional stunt driving as they practice and execute the most action-packed feats imaginable. Loving Adults -- NETFLIX FILM

The thin line between love and hate turns deadly when a wife discovers her husband's affair – and they both take extreme measures to get what they want. Ludik -- NETFLIX SERIES

To save a kidnapped family member, an enterprising furniture tycoon must use his secret diamond smuggling operation to transport guns across the border. Me Time -- NETFLIX FILM

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some "me time" for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. Seoul Vibe -- NETFLIX FILM

In the days leading up to the 1988 Seoul Olympics, a ragtag team of drivers and mechanics go undercover to dismantle a massive money-laundering ring. prevnext

August 29 Under Her Control -- NETFLIX FILM

An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out. Mighty Express: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track.

August 30 I AM A KILLER: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives – including their own. Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

In the summer of 2007, news broke that an NBA referee was being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis. That referee was Tim Donaghy and the story didn't just start and end with him, but wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld. For the first time, all three co-conspirators discuss their involvement and, unsurprisingly, their stories don't all line-up. Featuring revealing sit-down interviews with Tim Donaghy, Tommy Martino, Jimmy "The Sheep" Battista plus FBI agent Phil Scala, Donaghy's lawyer John Lauro, Donaghy's ex-wife Kim Strupp Donaghy, and more. Directed by David Terry Fine.