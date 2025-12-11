Taron Egerton’s Overlooked 2025 Thriller With 86% on RT Is an Instant Hit on Prime Video (& Audiences Love It)

Taron Egerton quickly burst onto the scene as the star of Kingsman: The Secret Service, but instead of following that up by adding even more action franchises to his filmography, Egerton has enjoyed being a bit more selective with his acting choices and maintaining a lower profile. He hasn’t been able to shake rumors of playing the next James Bond or Wolverine, but he says major Hollywood fare isn’t on his radar right now. This approach has ensured he continues to feature in well-received titles like Tetris and Carry-On, but there are times where Egerton’s movies can slide under the radar. Fortunately, streaming can give these kinds of projects a new lease on life.

Egerton’s latest starring vehicle, She Rides Shotgun, has proven to be a major hit on streaming. According to FlixPatrol, She Rides Shotgun is the No. 1 movie on Prime Video, beating out Christmas-themed offerings such as Oh. What. Fun. and Red One for the top spot. She Rides Shotgun also ranks second on the list of the top movies on MGM+

She Rides Shotgun Is Finally Available for a Wide Audience

Movie fans would be forgiven if they weren’t aware of She Rides Shotgun until now. The film received just a limited theatrical release over the summer. It’s unknown how much money it brought in at the box office (domestic numbers aren’t even listed on Box Office Mojo), but it probably wasn’t the biggest hit. Now that it’s on streaming, it’s available for a wide audience to watch, and it’s safe to say people are enjoying what they’re seeing. The fact that it’s leading the pack on Prime Video when there are plenty of holiday favorites to watch speaks to how much She Rides Shotgun is resonating with audiences.

It’s great to see She Rides Shotgun catching on as much as it has. The film earned positive reviews (87% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes), with much praise being given to its gritty tone and strong performances. In She Rides Shotgun, Egerton stars as Nathan Mcclusky, a newly released prison who goes on the run with his estranged daughter Polly (Ana Sophia Heger). Nathan and Polly spend the film being pursued by violent enemies who want to kill them. The emotional dynamic that develops between Nathan and Polly is what forms the emotional core of She Rides Shotgun, giving the film powerful stakes audiences can be invested in.

She Rides Shotgun makes for an excellent demonstration of Egerton’s range as an actor. Audiences who are most familiar with the charming and suave Eggsy from Kingsman will probably be impressed by how he handles such intense, dramatic material, effortlessly sliding into the role of a desperate man doing everything he can to protect his daughter. Egerton likes to push himself as an actor, so it’s easy to see why the project was so appealing for him. The character of Nathan allows him to tap into a different side of himself as a performer, and while She Rides Shotgun is too under-the-radar to get any legit awards consideration, it shows what Egerton is capable of, and hopefully he will continue to get these kinds of opportunities. Heger is equally as impressive; it can always risky relying so heavily on a child actor, but she is a perfect fit for her role as well.

She Rides Shotgun is the polar opposite of warm and fuzzy Christmas cheer, but Prime users looking for a compelling drama this December should add the film to their watchlists. It would have been nice if She Rides Shotgun was able to catch on at the box office and have a higher profile, but at least it’s taking advantage of streaming’s outreach and finding its audience there.

