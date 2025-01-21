Carry-On Is Officially One of Netflix’s Most Viewed Movies Ever (But Where Is the Sequel?)

Netflix’s Carry-On is officially one of the streamer’s most-watched movies ever, but whether the film will get a sequel remains to be seen. As of January 21st, the Taron Egerton starring, Jaume Collet-Serra directed action thriller is the third most popular English-language film for Netflix of all time with 160.1 million views (that’s 320.1 million hours). It comes in behind 2021’s Don’t Look Up with 171.4 million views and 2021’s Red Notice, which tops the list at 230.9 million views. 2022’s The Adam Project and 2018’s Bird Box round out the top five as numbers four and five on the list respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, despite the film’s massive success for Netflix, a sequel has not yet been announced. In Carry-On, Egerton as a TSA agent at LAX who is blackmailed by a mysterious traveler (Jason Bateman) so that he will allow luggage containing a nerve agent onto a flight to New York City on Christmas Eve. Without getting into spoilers, the film ends in a place where the story could continue. However, Collet-Sera has indicated that no plans currently exist for a sequel — though he’s not opposed to one.

“We don’t have any plans or a sequel,” Collet-Sera told Variety. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel, and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

Producer Dylan Clark did suggest, however, that there are some characters in Carry-On that it would be easy to see more stories with — particularly Danielle Deadwyler’s detective Elena Cole.

“There are no plans, but it’s fun to quietly talk about these things,” he said. “These characters are great. Look at Danielle Deadwyler’s character, you can see a world in which there’s a movie about her.”

Will Carry-On Get a Sequel?

At this point, it’s unclear if Carry-On will actually get a sequel. Of the ten films on Netflix’s all-time list, only four have had any sequel-related announcements. A sequel for 2020’s We Can Be Heroes — number nine on the list — was announced to be in development back in 2021 but there have been no official updates on the film to date. Bird Box did get a spin-off sequel in 2023’s Bird Box Barcelona, but it was met with. mixed reviews as compared to its predecessor. A sequel to The Gray Man is still in active development according to co-director Joe Russo, and Red Notice actually has two sequels in the works with the films expected to be filmed consecutively. It’s currently unclear what the status of those sequels are.

However, if viewership is enough to push Carry-On to get a sequel, then the odds are good. Netflix CEO ed Sarandos spoke about the success of the film during the streamer’s recent Q4 earnings call.

“This was a great example, I think, of a movie born on Netflix that can generate an enormous audience and tons of buzz. In fact, one of the producers called me over the break to tell me that this is exactly what it feels like to have a big movie in the theaters which was a great thing to hear.”

Sarandos also noted how Carry-On ended up in the cultural dialogue about what constitutes a Christmas movie int he same vein as Die Hard, but was particularly impressed at how the movie was successful being promoted within Netflix.

“I think it actually draws a lot of attention to how powerful the platform is to promote to our own members,” He added. “Netflix can talk to our members where they are, which is on Netflix, to tell them about a great new movie that they’re gonna love.”

Carry-On is now streaming on Netflix.