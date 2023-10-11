Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Film Projected for Massive Haul at Box Office This Weekend

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie is heading to the big screen this weekend, and the film is expected to sell out more theaters than Barbie. Advanced ticket sales worldwide have already surpassed $100 million, and the movie has reportedly "sold out" (over 75% of tickets) one-third of its opening-day showtimes. According to a recent report from Variety, the concert film is expected to earn $125 million from approximately 3,850 theaters in North America in addition to $30 million to $50 million from 4,150 venues in other countries, which means its worldwide weekend total could be as high as $175 million.

The Eras Tour is expected to be the sixth movie this year to reach triple digits in its domestic opening. While most movies begin playing in previews on Thursday nights, Swift's concert film won't hit the big screen until 6 PM on Friday, October 13th. The film will also only screen on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays so that big audiences can experience the event together.

Variety points out that the movie's price of $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for kids and seniors is higher than the nation's ticket sale average. When all is said and done, The Eras Tour is expected to be one of the top ten-grossing films of 2023, and will likely make more money than some big franchise films such as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and Fast X.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

When the concert film was announced, AMC Theatres issued the following press release, "AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible."

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be released exclusively in theaters on Friday, October 13th