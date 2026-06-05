Taylor Swift’s Toy Story 5 Song Now Officially Available to Stream (& It’s Not What I Expected)

Taylor Swift’s Toy Story 5 song, “I Knew It, I Knew You” has officially been released ahead of the movie’s debut in a couple of weeks. The collaboration between TS and TS was formally announced last week, with it revealed that Swift had penned a song for the movie’s highly anticipated scene involving cowgirl toy Jessie and her original owner, Emily (last seen back in Toy Story 2). All that we knew at the time was the subject matter, and that it was going to be somewhat going back to the artist’s country roots.

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As of June 5th, the song is now available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube. “I Knew It, I Knew You” reunites Swift with Jack Antonoff, who co-wrote and co-produced the single after having not featured on the artist’s most recent album, The Life of a Showgirl. In terms of musical style and eras, there’s some soft pop-rock, and, most notably, a return to the upbeat country stylings and storytelling of Swift’s debut album and Fearless, with some of the production from Folklore as well.

Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” Is Great For Toy Story 5

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Given the subject matter – the story with Emily and Jessie in Toy Story 2 is one of the most devastating Pixar sequences of all time – I was prepared for the song to be more emotional. Swift, as evidenced with her track #5s over the years, certainly knows how to pull at the heartstrings or simply rip them right out of your chest, and I did think that’s what this was going to deliver. While the song is nostalgic and certainly rather cute and lovely, it didn’t pack the gut-punch I’d anticipated.

That isn’t a criticism so much as simply an observation, because the end product definitely works (and the approach probably makes a lot more sense for a kids movie!). The lyrics absolutely fit nicely with Jessie’s story and the looming reunion with Emily in Toy Story 5, and it’ll no doubt hit harder and play even better within the movie scene itself, giving us the full context for those lyrics and just how well the music and animation fit together, which has always been a major strength of the Toy Story franchise.

Involving Swift is a smart move from Pixar and should benefit both parties. It’s going to increase the hype and desire among Swifties of all ages, particularly kids, to go see what already has a strong shot at being the biggest movie of the summer. It’s going to heighten what already seems like one of the film’s best scenes. And for Swift, it gives her a very realistic shot at an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song – every other movie in the franchise has been nominated, with Toy Story 3 winning. If that also means we get her performing at the ceremony, even better.

There’s already been praise for the song: Consequence wrote that it has “real earworm potential,” Elle dubbed it “emotionally moving,” and USA Today writes that “Swift paints scenes rather than delivering punchlines.” Likewise, fan reactions on social media are largely positive, with praise for the lyricism and the return to country music, along with surprise at its more upbeat tone.

“I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps running wild, it’s been a long time”

Oh Taylor swift you did it again pic.twitter.com/lzX0Iy4jSQ — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) June 5, 2026

me thinking “i knew it, i knew you” was going to have me crying on the floor but this is me in my room right now pic.twitter.com/98QyivcW9Z — jess (@enchantedjess13) June 5, 2026

how listening to i knew it i knew you feels like pic.twitter.com/5cYJNiCkfW — lilli ♡🍯 (@bestthingmine13) June 5, 2026

man it’s been a while

but i knew it, i knew you pic.twitter.com/7bJuDAUfxz — ver. (@cryeyesviolet_) June 5, 2026

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You” Full Lyrics

[Verse 1]

I knew you through the daze of the blades of the grass in summer

Parachutes for the free fall of being younger

I memorized the sound of your bare footsteps

Running wild, it’s been a long time

Life has ways of leaving those days behind

But seeing you tonight

[Chorus]

I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered, I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you

I knew it, I knew you

[Verse 2]

I knеw you, all your blues like a mood ring changing colors

You did too, therе were times we could fight like brothers

I watched you drive around the bend for

What I thought would be the last time I saw my friend

But love has ways of bringing things back to life

All you said was, “Hi”

[Chorus]

And I remembered I loved you

Came back when it mattered, I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

[Post-Chorus]

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (I knew, I knew)

[Bridge]

Oh

The rivers I cried when we said goodbye

Wondering if I’d made it up in my mind

But now you look me in the eye

[Chorus]

And you told me I loved you

Came back when it mattered, I saw you

Standing there in the light of the window wearing that same smile

Yeah, it’s been a while, oh-oh

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while (Man, it’s been a while)

Wearing that same smile

Man, it’s been a while

But I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you, I knew)

[Post-Chorus]

I knew it, I knew you

Wearing that same smile (Ooh, I knew you, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you, I knew)

I knew it, I knew you (Ooh, I knew you, I knew)

I knew it

Toy Story 5 releases in theaters on June 19th, 2026.

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