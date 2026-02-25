Every New Character Confirmed For Toy Story 5

With the release of Toy Story 5 approaching, several of the movie’s new characters have been confirmed. The success of the Toy Story franchise is as well-known as it is monumental, with the Pixar movies striking a chord with audiences of all ages, impressing critics, and earning numerous accolades along the way. The announcement of Toy Story 5 was initially met with some skepticism regarding how necessary another instalment is, but the majority of fans are simply excited to see the continued adventures of the franchise’s characters. Not all characters are returning for Toy Story 5, however, leaving a few key gaps in the movie’s cast that need to be otherwise filled.

As the fifth movie in the franchise is set for release on June 19, 2026, anticipation is beginning to build. This has included the release of the movie’s official trailer, as well as various cast announcements. As well as some actors being recast for Toy Story 5, the movie has brought in others to play all-new characters for the upcoming sequel. Here is every confirmed new character that is set to feature in Toy Story 5.

7) Greta Lee as Lilypad

Image Courtesy of Pixar

One of the characters featured most prominently in the Toy Story 5 trailer is Lilypad, who will serve as the movie’s antagonist. Voiced by Greta Lee, Lilypad is a tablet that captures the attention of Bonnie, prompting the toys to panic about the threat to their own relevance. The tech-based villain will likely strike a chord with parents everywhere, and suggests that the movie will see its characters attempting to resist the tide of technological progress that threatens to make more traditional playthings sadly obsolete.

6) Craig Robinson as Atlas

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Another confirmed character for Toy Story 5 is Atlas. Voiced by the exceptionally funny Craig Robinson, Atlas is described as a cheerful talking GPS hippo toy, although his exact role in the film’s narrative is, as yet, unclear. He isn’t prominently featured in the trailer, leaving his allegiance something of a mystery, as he seems to fit into both the toy and tech categories of Toy Story 5‘s reported “toy-meets-tech” story.

5) Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants

Image Courtesy of Pixar

One of the most exciting additions to the franchise is the announcement that Conan O’Brien will be in Toy Story 5. The legendary comedian, writer, and talk show host will star as Smarty Pants, a toy who appears to be designed to support children in learning to manage their own bathroom needs. Details about the character are so far scarce, but Smarty Pants can be seen at several intervals in the trailer, suggesting he will feature heavily in the movie.

4) Matty Matheson as Dr. Nutcase

Image Courtesy of Pixar

One of the more innovative additions to Toy Story 5‘s cast of toys is the character identified as Dr. Nutcase. Voiced by Matty Matheson — best known for being part of The Bear‘s cast — Dr. Nutcase is a peanut-shaped toy who appears to be a daredevil afraid of the impact of technology. Little else has been revealed about the character, but he clearly features in the trailer, making him seem a potentially important addition to the franchise.

3) Shelby Rabara as Snappy

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Another new character announced for Pixar’s Toy Story 5 who was not fully revealed by the movie’s trailer is Snappy. Voiced by Shelby Rabara, best known for her voice role in Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe, Snappy is an excitable camera, though few other details are known about the toy. Snappy doesn’t appear prominently in the trailer for Toy Story 5, leaving their specific role in the story as yet unclear.

2) Mykal-Michelle Harris as Blaze

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Almost as important as the titular toys are the human characters of the Toy Story franchise. The cast of Toy Story 5 has confirmed the addition of at least one more major human character in the form of Blaze, an 8-year-old girl who loves animals. Blaze is set to be voiced by Mykal-Michelle Harris in the upcoming Pixar movie,

1) Honorable Mention: Melissa Villaseñor as Karen Beverly

Image Courtesy of Pixar

Technically speaking, Karen Beverly does not count as an all-new character for Toy Story 5. Bonnie’s homemade toy, fashioned out of a plastic knife, made her debut at the very end of Toy Story 4, but she has been elevated to the status of main character for the upcoming sequel. The trailer shows Karen marrying Forky before a congregation of their fellow toys, establishing that the briefly seen Toy Story 4 character will make her full debut as a prominent figure in the franchise.

