Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Director Reveals Which Character He Wants in Future Films

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release one of their next major films of the summer with the upcoming animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and it has definitely peaked the interest of fans. Seth Rogen is producing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as well as lending his voice to play Bebop, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, this looks like a really good time at the movies. One thing that the film will be missing is an appearance from the Turtles' arch nemesis, Shredder, but director Jeff Rowe previously hinted that the character will appear in a future film, ala the Joker in The Dark Knight. ComicBook.com's Chris Killian recently had the chance to chat with Rowe and asked the director which character he'd like to see in a future film.

"Krang," Rowe revealed to us in an exclusive interview. "Krang is so interesting to me. The Arnie suit. I'm like, we gotta do something with Krang."

What happens in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Paramount Pictures describes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem featured an all-star cast that is being led by Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will shell shock theaters on August 2nd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as we learn them!

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.