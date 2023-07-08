Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Director Teases Shredder's Place in New Franchise

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release one of their most highly anticipated animated feature films with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and fans of the franchise are excited for what's to come. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is being executive produced by Seth Rogen, who will also voice Bebop in the film, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like we're in for an interesting take on the franchise. The turtles iconic arch nemesis, Shredder, isn't set to appear in the film, and for good reason, but director Jeff Rowe is hinting at the character appearing in the future. In a new interview with Collider, Rowe compares Shredder to the Joker in The Dark Knight franchise and says that we can probably expect him in the sequel.

"We'll Dark Knight it," director Jeff Rowe says in reference to the Joker making his debut in the Batman Begins sequel. "When you've grown and you've become confident as a teenager, to then go up against a foe that is three times scarier than anything you've ever seen before, that's interesting and dramatic."

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem about?

Paramount describes the film as follows, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The supporting cast features more familiar names: Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will arrive in theaters on August 2nd! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem as we learn it!

What do you think about the new Shredder information? Are you excited to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem when it finally arrives in theaters? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!