Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem First Reactions Have Finally Arrived for New Film
From the very first trailer, it was clear that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was going to be something special. The uniquely animated film, co-written and produced by Seth Rogen, looks to bring life and teenage spunk back to the beloved TMNT franchise, with all of the footage reminding folks of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. While there are still almost two months left before Mutant Mayhem hits theaters, some folks have just seen a cut of the film.
A nearly finished version of Mutant Mayhem screened for a live audience at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Monday. The reaction from those in attendance has been exactly what fans were hoping for.
Those who have shared their thoughts on Mutant Mayhem have had nothing but positive things to say about it. That was immediately clear in the theater, as there was an electric response as soon as the film ended. A six-minute standing ovation took place following Mutant Mayhem. The applause went on so long that director Jeff Rowe was actually brought back out onto the stage.
You can check out some of the initial reactions to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below!
So Much Fun
Just saw an unfinished cut of TMNT: MUTANT MAYHEM and had soooooo much fun
Could watch these characters hang out for hours and hours. 2 ATCQ needle drops made me happy— ryan (@ryangaur) June 12, 2023
Amazing
The art was amazing, the soundtrack was on point, the sound design was great and the writing was hilarious! #TMNT #AnnecyFestival— Ryan Grobins @ AnnecyFestival (@RyanGrobins) June 12, 2023
Crowd Reaction
Ninja Turtles: Teenage Years / TMNT: Mutant Mayhem was so funny. I can't say much more other than the movie is awesome, GREAT references and I can't wait to see it again (finished)
🍕🐢🐢🐢🐢🐀
The crowd's reaction shows the love for the movie and Jeff Rowe 👇 #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/bOLbQUo8iz— Midou (@MidouMir) June 12, 2023
Can't Wait for More
THEY COOKED
Cant really form coherent thought after that, but imagine giving a Twitter shitposter millions to make a hard-PG13 TMNT film (mean it as a compliment). Sent my autistic head into a spiral with how many suprises and nice sketchy animation there is. Cant wait for more pic.twitter.com/YR0fS2pzsA— michael b (@supermikey71) June 12, 2023
Great Success
I came out of the session of #TMNT mutant mayhem . Graphically, it's a great success, with a very pronounced style that, despite some overly detailed shots, comes across perfectly. A future gem of animation from @paramount and @Nickelodeon and cool @mikrosanimation Love it ! pic.twitter.com/edzN9FGaO9— Diolot Clément (@clement_diolot) June 12, 2023
One of the Best
Cowabunga! #mutantmayhem is action packed, hilarious, colorful and overall just a ton of fun. Easily one of the best iterations since #TeenageMutantNinjaTurtles 1990 pic.twitter.com/cioNnfx2UT— THEDISCFATHER (@TheDiscFather) June 12, 2023
Awesome
Went to WIP screening of Mutant Mayhem today. It looked awesome and was a lot of fun, made me laugh many times! 🐢 #AnnecyFestival pic.twitter.com/xDl1cTrhhz— MacUaine | Commissions open! ❄️ (@MacUaine) June 12, 2023
Special Potential
The fact they showed an unfinished cut of Mutant Mayhem this many months in advance and it’s getting all these great reviews is a sign that Paramount is confident as hell in this movie. Definitely paying off, we may have something VERY special on our hands… #TMNTMovie pic.twitter.com/C3PuPLAPU2— Nitro-Spidey (@NitroSpidey) June 12, 2023