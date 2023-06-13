Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem First Reactions Have Finally Arrived for New Film

From the very first trailer, it was clear that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was going to be something special. The uniquely animated film, co-written and produced by Seth Rogen, looks to bring life and teenage spunk back to the beloved TMNT franchise, with all of the footage reminding folks of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. While there are still almost two months left before Mutant Mayhem hits theaters, some folks have just seen a cut of the film.

A nearly finished version of Mutant Mayhem screened for a live audience at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Monday. The reaction from those in attendance has been exactly what fans were hoping for.

Those who have shared their thoughts on Mutant Mayhem have had nothing but positive things to say about it. That was immediately clear in the theater, as there was an electric response as soon as the film ended. A six-minute standing ovation took place following Mutant Mayhem. The applause went on so long that director Jeff Rowe was actually brought back out onto the stage.

You can check out some of the initial reactions to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem below!