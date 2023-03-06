Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles; Mutant Mayhem Trailer Released

As promised at the Kids Choice Awards, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon have released the first trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The trailer comes after producer Seth Rogen announced the CG-animated film's main voice, which has Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

"We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," Ramsey Naito, president of Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Animation, said in a previous statement. "This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film."

When is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem release date?



In the past, Rogen has alluded to the idea that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will emphasize that the Turtles are teenagers, bringing out their youthfulness. "They do skate, actually," Rogen said during an interview with the Hawk vs. Wolf podcast. "What's funny is we were having a call with the music supervisor because we were pretty far along on and there's a lot of music in it and they're like 'The music doesn't go together...It goes together but in a weird way like how would you describe it?' And our director was like 'I kind of describe it as what you would kind of hear playing Tony Hawk's Pro Skater.' It's like a random assortment of music, kind of, but it all fits together perfectly, it kind of has that same energy and spirit. But it really it actually it's like very similar and there are literally some songs that are from like the original Tony Hawk's Pro Skater. It's amazing it's really cool, and it's fully animated and it comes out in August and it's incredible. I'm really psyched about it."

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them." Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayem opens in theaters on August 4th.