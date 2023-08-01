Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Featurette Introduces the Mutants (Exclusive)

Meet the many mutants featured in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in a new featurette from Paramount Pictures. The featurette sees producer Seth Rogen and director Jeff Rowe discussing the mutants that make up the villain group in the animated film, including the ringleader, Superfly. The film easily has more mutants in it than any previous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film, many of whom will be known to fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics and cartoons. Speaking in the video, Rogen says that was one of his goals for the movie, to bring some of the mutants who hadn't had time to shine in previous films to the forefront.

"We wanted there to be tons of mutants," Rogen says. "There was this huge well of mutant characters that were kind of underutilized. The Ninja Turtles kind of get this idea that if they stop Superfly and the mutants, maybe that'll be a thing that proves to people that they're good and that they should be accepted. This idea of kind of like bringing it to this like monster movie type place was really fun and exciting. It's called Mutant Mayhem!"

Rowe recalled casting Ice Cube as the voice of Superfly. "We met with Ice Cube and we said, 'OK, the character's name is Superfly and he looks like this,'" Rowe says. "Ice Cube laughed and smiled and we're like, 'I think he's in.'"

"He's a cool supervillain," Ice Cube says in the video. I'm a cool supervillain. It was pretty cool to see Superfly with his crew of mutants."

The video includes a roll call of the mutants that make up Superfly's group. They are Rocksteady (John Cena), Bebop (Seth Rogen), Mondo Gecko (Paul Rudd), Wingnut (Natasia Demetriou), Ray Fillet (Post Malone), Scumbug, Genghis Frog (Hannibal Buress), and Leatherhead (Rose Byrne).

The mutant fun won't stop in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Paramount has already greenlit a sequel to the movie and two seasons of a spinoff animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that will bridge the gap between the two films when it releases on Paramount+. Jeff Rowe will return to direct the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel movie while Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles television veterans Chris Yost (the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series) and Alan Wan (the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) will run the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spinoff series on Paramount+.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. TMNT: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.