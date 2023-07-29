Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Score by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Now Available

Paramount Pictures is getting ready to release their upcoming animated reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise, and fans are getting ready to get their "cowabunga" on. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem was produced by Seth Rogen, and he has been pulling out all the stops for the movie. Rogen has made sure that the voice actors for the turtles are actually teenagers and cast some legendary talent for the rest of the cast, including Jackie Chan, Ice Cube, and John Cena. One of the other things that he made sure was going to be good was the film's music. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and we have some news for fans who have been waiting to hear it. Today, the studio officially released the full score for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and you can listen to it on music streaming service platforms now.

You can check out the cover art below.

The Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross #TMNT #MutantMayhem Original Film Score is now up on Spotify! 🎵



Check it out: https://t.co/dszz5QWIIx pic.twitter.com/Jk6bx1sNTp — 🐢 The Old Turtle Den 🍕 (@TheOldTurtleDen) July 28, 2023

What will happen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem marks the latest movie in the long-running media franchise, and a new reboot for four turtle brothers. Seth Rogen produced the movie, and lends his voice to its huge ensemble cast. In the film, the titular heroes venture out into the real world after years of living isolated in the sewers. Though they try to be recognized as normal teenagers by their heroics, a crime syndicate with an army of mutants makes everything more difficult for them and threatens their plans for joining society. The voice cast for the film includes Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon as Raphael. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem includes a slew of celebrities as well like Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Ice Cube as Superfly, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opens in theaters on August 2nd.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any updates on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and the future of the franchise as we learn it!

What do you think about the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem score? Are you excited to hear it when the film hits theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!