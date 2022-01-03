Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are celebrating the arrival of 2022 with a fresh pizza and loud “Kowabunga,” because a few films in the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise just made their way to the streaming service. Netflix always kicks off a new month with the addition of quite a few new movies and TV shows, and January was no exception. The first day of the year saw a slew of titles make their way to the streamer, including four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, giving fans of the iconic characters plenty to watch this week.
On January 1st, Netflix added all three films in the original live-action TMNT trilogy. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles III were all made a part of Netflix’s lineup at the top of the year, along with the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.
The four TMNT movies weren’t the only things added to Netflix to kick off 2022. Here’s the full list of titles that were added to Netflix on New Year’s Day:
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Are you excited to stream the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies now that they’re on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!