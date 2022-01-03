Four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Now Streaming on Netflix

Netflix subscribers are celebrating the arrival of 2022 with a fresh pizza and loud “Kowabunga,” because a few films in the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise just made their way to the streaming service. Netflix always kicks off a new month with the addition of quite a few new movies and TV shows, and January was no exception. The first day of the year saw a slew of titles make their way to the streamer, including four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies, giving fans of the iconic characters plenty to watch this week.

On January 1st, Netflix added all three films in the original live-action TMNT trilogy. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Nina Turtles III were all made a part of Netflix’s lineup at the top of the year, along with the 2014 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.

The four TMNT movies weren’t the only things added to Netflix to kick off 2022. Here’s the full list of titles that were added to Netflix on New Year’s Day:

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Are you excited to stream the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies now that they’re on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!