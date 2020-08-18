Tenet To Hold Early Access Screenings in Select U.S. Cities

✖

While Tenet will open internationally ahead of its domestic debut, Warner Bros. on Tuesday announced plans for advance screenings of the film in select U.S. cities. Tenet is Christopher Nolan's hotly-anticipated action spy thriller. Early Access Screenings begin on August 31st, three days ahead of the film's September 3rd full domestic release. The screenings will take place on August 31st, September 1st, and September 2nd, in U.S. areas where theaters are open. Tickets for those shows go on sale on Friday, August 21st. Nolan filmed Tenet using a mixture of IMAX and 70mm film. The movie will be available in large-format and premium theaters.

Jeff Goldstein, President, Warner Bros. Pictures Domestic Distribution, made the announcement. Goldstein says, "Warner Bros. is proud to support our partners in exhibition as they reopen their doors. And there could be no better film to welcome audiences back to a true big-screen experience than Tenet."

According to the press release, John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion.

The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. Ludwig Göransson composed the score.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Syncopy Production, a Film by Christopher Nolan, Tenet. Warner Bros. Pictures is distributing Tenet in theaters and IMAX worldwide. The film has been rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, suggestive references and brief strong language.

Earlier this month, Kenneth Branagh described the film as "darker than anything I've ever played. Chris does his homework, so he knew what I had done before and what he didn't want from me. He kept saying: 'You know this character has to be unremittingly evil?' Until finally, on the last day he said, regarding your character and the darkness? You really understood the memo. The sense of scale here, even on the page, is something else. It plays as a bang-up entertainment, but there's a tonne more to it. Even with Dunkirk, and the scale of that, I was aware of my character's relatively contained storyline."

Tenet opens in theaters on September 3rd.

