Tenet Tops Box Office But Continue to Struggle

Tenet remains atop the box office in the United States, though it is still dealing with the effects of the pandemic. Many theaters remain closed and even where they are open many would-be moviegoers remain reluctant to resume the theater experience. This weekend, Tenet earned $4.7 weekend from 2,930 theaters, which is hardly what anyone would expect from the latest film by Christopher Nolan in its third week of release. But that's still enough to put it ahead of The New Mutants, in second place with $1.6 million, and opener Infidel, in third with $1.5 million. According to the film's official synopsis, "John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle Tenet. Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. Not time travel. Inversion. The film also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. Nolan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan. Thomas Hayslip served as executive producer. Nolan's behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson, and special effects supervisor Scott Fisher. Ludwig Göransson composed the score." Keep reading to see the top ten films at this weekend's box office.

1. Tenet (Photo: Warner Bros) Week Three

Weekend: $4.7 million

Total: $36.1 million A secret agent embarks on a dangerous, time-bending mission to prevent the start of World War III. Tenet is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

2. The New Mutants (Photo: IMAX) Week Four

Weekend: $1.6 million

Total: $17.7 million Five teenage mutants -- Mirage, Wolfsbane, Cannonball, Sunspot and Magik -- undergo treatments at a secret institution that will cure them of their dangerous powers. Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes to share their stories, their memories soon turn into terrifying realities as they start to question why they're being held and who's trying to destroy them. The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and stars Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, and Henry Zaga.

3. Infidel (Photo: Cloudburst Entertainment) Opening Weekend

Total: $1.6 million A desperate woman tries to save her husband after he's kidnapped and put on trial for espionage in Iran. Infidel is directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh and stars Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan, Stelio Savante, and Bijan Daneshmand.

4. Unhinged (Photo: Solstice Studios) Week Six

Weekend: $1.3 million

Total: $15.7 million Rachel is a single mother whose bad day gets even worse when she beeps her horn at a fellow driver during rush-hour traffic. After an exchange of words, she soon realizes that the mysterious man is following her and her young son in his truck. The initial case of road rage quickly escalates into full-blown terror as Rachel discovers the psychopath's sinister plan for revenge. Unhinged is directed by Derrick Borte and stars Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie.

5. The Broken Hearts Gallery (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $800,000

Total: $2.4 million What if you saved a souvenir from every relationship you've ever been in? The Broken Hearts Gallery follows the always unique Lucy, a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. The Broken Hearts Gallery is directed by Natalie Krinsky and stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, and Bernadette Peters.

6. After We Collided (Photo: Voltage Pictures) Week Two

Weekend: $305,000

Total: $1.2 million Tessa finds herself struggling with her complicated relationship with Hardin; she faces a dilemma that could change their lives forever. After We Collided is based on the 2014 novel by Anna Todd. The film is directed by Roger Kumble and stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

7. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run (Photo: Paramount Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $210,000

Total: $4.2 million SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon prove that there's nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter danger and delight at every turn. The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is directed by Tim Hill and features the voices of Tom Kenny, Awkwafina, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Matt Berry, and Reggie Watts.

8. Alone (Photo: Magnolia Pictures) Opening Weekend

Total: $190,000 A cold-blooded killer hunts a widow in the wilderness after she escapes from his remote cabin in the Pacific Northwest. Alone is directed by John Hyams and stars Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald.

9. Bill & Ted Face the Music (Photo: Orion Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $188,000

Total: $4.2 million The ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves. Meanwhile, their young daughters devise their own musical scheme to help their fathers bring harmony to the universe. Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot and stars Alex Winter, Keanu Reeves, William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, and Jillian Bell.