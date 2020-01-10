Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Has A Massive Budget

This year will feature the release of comic book blockbusters like Black Widow, The Eternals, Birds of Prey, Morbius, and Wonder Woman 1984, yet a non-comic book might end up carrying the biggest budget of them all. According to a new report from Variety breaking down this year’s releases, Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet reportedly has an astonishingly large budget — around $205 million large, in fact. It’s a general rule of thumb in Hollywood circles a film needs to gross at least double of its budget to break even, thanks to advertising, publicity, and other associated costs. On average, Nolan films tend to gross just north of $350M at the box office.

In comparison, Marvel Studios has spent around $150 million per solo hero movie while Birds of Prey reportedly carries a budget between $75M and $82M. The first Wonder Woman was also made for $150 million; Warner Brothers was likely inclined to give the sequel a little more this second time around as Patty Jenkins’ first superhero flick ended up grossing $821M worldwide.

Tenet is just another notch in the ever-growing spectacle belt of Nolan, a prolific filmmaker who’s had a knack for making mega-budget films from Dunkirk to Inception and Warner’s Dark Knight trilogy and beyond. As it stands now, he’s the eighth-highest grossing director around the world, having made $4.7 billion through 12 films.

Little is known about Tenet, something the filmmaker has long kept under wraps. Robert Pattinson — who’s currently filming The Batman for WB — stars alongside John David Washington in the movie. According to Pattinson, he only read the script once inside a locked room.

Joining Washington and Pattinson are Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

Tenet releases July 17th.

