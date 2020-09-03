Tenet Home Video Release Date Revealed

✖

Christopher Nolan's Tenet was primed to be one of the biggest releases of the year and, while the film did ultimately open in a limited capacity, not all fans had the opportunity to check out the adventure, though that will change when it lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on December 15th. While there's still two months left in the year, Tenet might end up being the only "blockbuster" film to hit theaters in 2020, after having its release delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. The home video release will also include a featurette diving into the experience of bringing the ambitious film to life.

Warner Bros. describes the film, "Armed with only one word — Tenet — and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist (John David Washington) journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion."

The movie also stars Robert Pattinson (Good Time), Elizabeth Debicki (Widows), Dimple Kapadia (Fugly), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight Rises), and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

The only special feature confirmed for the release is "Looking at the World in a New Way: The Making of Tenet," which is described, "An hour-long exploration of the development and production of the film as told by the cast and crew."

As with most Nolan films, the experience was optimized to be seen in a theater to most effectively convey the scope and scale of the adventure. While a number of the year's biggest films were delayed in hopes of more theaters being open at some point in the future to offer audiences the most compelling experience, Tenet was the film that Warner Bros. seemingly hoped to revive attendance in movie theaters. Many international movie theaters were able to open at a larger capacity, yet theaters in the United States operated at only a fraction of their potential, not only in regards to locations but also in regards to actual available seats.

With the coronavirus pandemic still taking a major toll on all industries, there's really no end in sight for these stifled movie theater reopenings, leaving fans to wonder when they'll be able to return to seeing films on the big screen again.

Tenet lands on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD on December 15th.

