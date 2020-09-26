Tenet Star John David Washington Describes His Ideal Marvel or DC Superhero Role

✖

John David Washington wants to "stay open" when it comes to fielding a superhero role from Marvel Studios or DC Films, should they give him a call after his starring turn in director Christopher Nolan's Tenet. Before his role in the sci-fi thriller, where Washington plays the Protagonist opposite The Batman star Robert Pattinson, the actor told ComicBook.com he's willing to join the Marvel or DC universes — if he's ever approached. Airing his preference to grab a comic book character so far unexplored on the big screen, the 36-year-old actor and former professional football player reveals what he's looking for in the superhero space:

"There's so many. I think it depends on who's asking, what director wants to do it with me," Washington told Nerd Reactor when asked to name a character he hopes to play. "We'll see, I want to stay open. I don't want to box myself in."

He continued, "Maybe there's characters that haven't been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven't been introduced in any of the films yet. I'd like to see what they come up with, if I ever get asked."

Asked what he'd say if approached by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige for a leading role in a rebooted Fantastic Four, Washington answered, "I'd say, 'Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting. Where do I sign?'"

Rumors from earlier in the year claimed Marvel was eyeing Washington, as well as The Office star and frequent fan-cast John Krasinski, for the lead role of Reed Richards in Fantastic Four. Richards is the big-brained leader of the superhero family, whose powers of superhuman malleability allow him to stretch his body almost as far as his vast intellect.

Alex Hyde-White portrayed Richards in the 1994 version of Fantastic Four, which received the proper big-screen treatment in 2005 with Ioan Gruffudd in the role. Miles Teller plays a younger Richards in Fant4stic, the 2015 reboot directed by Josh Trank that co-starred future Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan as the Human Torch.

