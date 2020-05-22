New Tenet Trailer Still Doesn't Reveal a Release Date

After a lot of waiting and speculation, the second full trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet finally debuted tonight, as part of an in-game event on Fortnite. The highly-anticipated espionage film has had an interesting place in the 2020 movie landscape, as it is one of the few films to not yet delay its release date due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. That being said, the second trailer for the film did make its release window a little more ambiguous. A new release date was not featured within the trailer itself, with title cards simply stating that it's "coming to theaters". That being said, the official description on the trailer's YouTube hosting does still proclaim that the film's release date is July 17th.

Tenet's release date has been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, as some have begun to advocate for the film to reinvigorate mainstream theaters after this dark time.

“Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theaters,” IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said on a recent earnings call. “I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theaters reopened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

Now that the release date isn't appearing in the trailer itself - or on the film's official social media branding - it remains to be seen if it will ultimately make that July release date, or be delayed entirely. In late March, Nolan penned an op-ed for The Washington Post arguing that movie theaters are "a vital part of social life", and must not be cast aside in a post-pandemic world.

"Movie theaters have gone dark, and will stay that way for a time," Nolan writes in the op-ed. "But movies, unlike unsold produce or unearned interest, don’t cease to be of value. Much of this short-term loss is recoverable. When this crisis passes, the need for collective human engagement, the need to live and love and laugh and cry together,will be more powerful than ever. The combination of that pent-up demand and the promise of new movies could boost local economies and contribute billions to our national economy. We don’t just owe it to the 150,000 workers of this great American industry to include them in those we help, we owe it to ourselves. We need what movies can offer us."

Tenet will star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse, The Batman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

