New Christopher Nolan's Tenet Trailer Released

The mystery of Christopher Nolan's Tenet is only getting deeper with the release of an all-new trailer, which you can witness above. Dating back to his earliest films, Nolan has delivered audiences complex and compelling narratives that deviate from traditional storytelling techniques to craft ambitious new experiences, with this new look at Tenet teasing even more of his latest adventure, which will surely leave viewers scratching their heads for weeks after its release, similarly to how much time we needed to help break down the events of Inception or Interstellar. Check out the all-new trailer for the film above ahead of the film landing in theaters.

Details about the film are being kept closely under wraps, but Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

One key theme that has emerged in relation to the film is time manipulation, whether that was the first teaser featuring the sounds of a ticking watch or subsequent trailers featuring a reversal of time. Pattinson, however, recently clarified that the project shouldn't be described as being about time travel.

"I’m so curious. I mean, I literally haven’t seen a frame of this movie," Pattinson recently shared with GQ. When his character was referred to as a time traveler, the actor clarified, "He’s not a time traveler. There’s actually no time traveling. That’s, like, the one thing I’m approved to say."

Pattinson isn't the only one unclear about the film's narrative, as Michael Caine also revealed how little he knows about the project, despite his multiple collaborations with Nolan at this point.

"[Nolan] is so secretive he won’t let me have the script," Caine shared with The Hindu. "All I had was one day’s work and he gave me my pages. I did my part and shot only with John David. I haven’t heard anything since.”

Nolan's comments about the film echo that the adventure is sprawling not only in its scale, but also in its themes.

“We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different places,” Nolan said in a previous interview. “We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Tenet was announced to premiere in theaters on July 17th, though the new trailer does not mention a release date.

