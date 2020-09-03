Tenet's Christopher Nolan and John David Washington Address Possible Team-Up for Green Lantern Reboot

✖

After months of anticipation from the movie world, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally arriving in select theaters this upcoming weekend. The genre-bending film is expected to represent a bold new direction from Nolan, with the help of an ensemble cast that includes John David Washington. After roles in Ballers and BlackKklansman, Washington is expected to become a household name from Tenet, which has led some to wonder what his future on the big screen could be. A growing number of fans have campaigned for Washington to play the Green Lantern John Stewart in an eventual Green Lantern Corps movie, and it sounds like even Nolan himself is on board with the idea. In a recent interview with Geeks of Color, Washington and Nolan were asked if they would want to reunite on a Green Lantern movie.

"Ask him," Washington began.

"I think my DC days are over," Nolan said, referring to his work on the Dark Knight trilogy. "But I think he would be an excellent choice."

This is far from the first time that Nolan and Washington have been tied to a potential Green Lantern movie, as some had initially theorized, prior to official details coming out, that Tenet was actually a Green Lantern Corps movie in disguise. This theory suggested that Washington was playing John Stewart, now-Batman Robert Pattinson was playing Hal Jordan, and Elizabeth Debecki was playing Carol Ferris.

“You look at everything that worked and didn’t work, on anything,” Geoff Johns, who is penning the most recent version of the Green Lantern Corps script, explained previously. “Like revamping a character, reintroducing a character, I’ve done it a lot. The creative kind of viewpoint and way into the character and rebooting and changing it and reintroducing it, is informed by everything. It’s informed by comics and both what works and what doesn’t work. I don’t wanna spoil any of the story there, but if people liked my run on Green Lantern, then hopefully they’ll like what I’m doing.”

“And right now, look, I’m just writing a script, and hopefully this script gets into a place where Warner Bros., and DC, Walter and everybody — [once] they’re really excited about it, when we get that right, then we’ll move ahead on the project,” Johns added. “But we gotta get it right.”

Would you want to see John David Washington play John Stewart in a Green Lantern movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.