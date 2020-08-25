Tom Cruise Loved Returning To a Movie Theater To See Christopher Nolan's Tenet

✖

After months of waiting and questioning from fans, Christopher Nolan's Tenet is finally headed to theaters in the coming days. The nature of the film's release has captivated the Internet for months, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has still made the traditional movie theater experience a bit more ambiguous. Nevertheless, early reviews of the film have gradually begun to pour in, with many advocating for seeing it on the big screen. The latest to share their thoughts on the film is superstar actor Tom Cruise, who took to Twitter to share a video of himself enthusiastically watching a screening of the film.

Big Movie. Big Screen. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/DrAY5tRg5P — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 25, 2020

There have been no shortage of opinions surrounding Tenet's theatrical release, from the fact that it's opening in international markets before debuting in select U.S. locations - potentially allowing spoilers of the film to leak on social media - from the nature of opening while the pandemic is raging in certain locations.

"We believe in the theatrical business. We’re excited to partner with Chris Nolan to get Tenet out in theaters first and foremost," WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar said in a recent interview. "And then of course, it will be in another formats, in other venues, that are not theatrical. But I think, if you look at our behavior, we’re believers in the theatrical experience, and are also of course in very close communication with everyone in the exhibition industry, about the topic of windows and about how we can collectively serve consumers in the best way possible going forward...So I know it’s a pretty provocative topic, and I get that and it’s very understandable. But at the end of the day, I’m excited about it, and I’m leaning into it."

Tenet will follow an unnamed character named "The Protagonist" (John David Washington), who will journey through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. The film's cast will also include Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Himesh Patel, and Kenneth Branagh.

"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," Pattinson explained in a previous interview. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script."

