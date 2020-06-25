Tenet Star Robert Pattinson Says the Film Is a "Magic Trick"

✖

One of the most highly-anticipated films that is scheduled to still come out this year is Tenet, which is currently still set to debut in theaters at the end of next month. The film, which will be the latest blockbuster from Christopher Nolan, has quite a lot of mystery still hanging over it, as a lot of plot points remain a mystery. And according to one of the film's stars, Robert Pattinson, that unpredictable sentiment in Tenet's trailers is definitely reflective of the film itself. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pattinson explained that the film fluctuates between genres and sentiments in an almost magical way.

"You really think it’s going to be a particular type of genre," Pattinson explained. "Then it expands into something else and you’re like, 'Oh, okay, this is kind of where we’re at.' Then it just completely morphs into an entirely different genre, which is very, very unexpected. My first impression was it seems like the greatest plate-spinning trick you've ever seen. It’s putting another plate spinning and another and another and another to the point where it gets really impressive and then it just sort of gets frightening. It becomes a magic trick, this feat of engineering, the script."

"When I first read it, I was just kind of amazed by the ingenuity of the writing," Pattinson explained. "Then, just to think, like, how the f--- are they going to make this into an actual movie? Just the basic premise of certain scenes are so complicated to even understand in your mind, the idea of actually shooting them seemed totally impossible. Luckily, I didn’t have to plan it at all. I just had to turn up."

Tenet will also star John David Washington (BlackKklansman), and Elizabeth Debicki (The Man From U.N.C.L.E., Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2). The cast will also include Dimple Kapadia (Dil Chatwa Hai, Dabangg), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kick-Ass), Clémence Poésy (In Bruges, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows), Michael Caine (The Dark Knight, The Prestige), Himesh Patel (Yesterday, EastEnders) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk, Murder on the Orient Express).

You can check out the official description for Tenet below!

"Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time."

Tenet is currently scheduled to be released on July 31st.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.