Tenet: Chris Nolan Teases "Crucial" Travis Scott Song, Scott Says Film is "Fire"

Christopher Nolan and rapper Travis Scott are now (apparently) fond collaborators thanks to Nolan's Tenet movie. In a recent interview, Travis Scott let it slip that he had contributed a song to Tenet, which Chris Nolan confirmed. What's more, Nolan praised Travis Scott's contribution to the film, describing the pivotal song as the "final piece of a yearlong puzzle." Travis Scott in turn hyped-up Nolan's Tenet (which he's obviously seen) giving the brief review that, "I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.” If you didn't see Chris Nolan and Travis Scott becoming an unlikely buddy-duo, welcome to 2020...

In the full article on GQ, it's elaborated that Christopher Nolan called Travis Scott's contributions to Tenet "crucial." In the full quote, Nolan states:

“His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle,” the director tells me over email. “His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound.”

Travis Scott continues to surprise with his savvy as an artist. During the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic forcing America into shutdown, Scott beat all odds by launching a virtual concert series on Fortnite for his Atroworld album, which wracked up 27.7 million attendees. The event helped sell-out Scott's tie-in merchandise and boost his song streams to the top of the charts. Now, he's apparently helping Chris Nolan finish his vision for Tenet while being a rap artist contributing to a Chris Nolan movie, which is a feat in itself. Ironically, Nolan had similar vision as Scott, dropping his Tenet trailer on Fortnite first, before it hit the Internet.

Speaking of Tenet and the Internet: online and social media threads will soon be flooded with the details of Nolan's trippy-looking sci-fi heist thriller after international moviegoers get a look at it. It will be interesting to see if the buzz generated overseas (and potential spoilers) truly motivates US moviegoers to head back in theaters to see Tenet (even if only in limited numbers) after Labor Day. If so, then the fall slate of big movies that were delayed from summer (including Wonder Woman 1984, James Bond: No Time to Die, and Marvel's Black Widow) will have much more solid ground to stand on; if Tenet can't generate a major turnout with US audiences, those big films will be once again staring down the barrel of some possible big release date shifts - or box office losses.

Tenet will open in (select) US theaters after Labor Day.

