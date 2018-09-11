‘Terminator’s Gabriel Luna Shares Training Photos With Arnold Schwarzenegger

It looks like the cast of the next Terminator movie are taking their training regimen very seriously.

Gabriel Luna, who is set to star in the upcoming installment, recently shared a photo of himself and Arnold Schwarzenegger training on their off day from filming. You can check it out below.

This marks just the latest photo that the duo have shared about their workouts, with Schwarzenegger revealing that he was training his younger co-star in a post last month.

The currently-untitled Terminator film will be the sixth installment in the franchise, and will see Luna starring as the newest version of the robotic killing machine. Schwarzenegger is set to return in his same role, with Linda Hamilton also reprising her role as Sarah Connor. The film’s cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, and Diego Boneta.

The film will also mark James Cameron‘s big return to the series he created. Cameron’s last film in the franchise was 1992’s Terminator 2: Judgment Day and since then, the series has featured a sequel (Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines), a semi-sequel (Terminator Salvation), and a failed reboot with 2015’s Terminator Genisys. Cameron has certainly changed his approach to the franchise as a whole, in a way that could ultimately be positive.

“That was just your classic ‘technology bad, smart computers bad’ kind of thing,” Cameron said in an interview earlier this year. “Nowadays though — it’s got to be a much more nuanced perspective. So, it’s ‘smart computers bad… BUT…’ That’s the new motif.”

Schwarzenegger seems to share Cameron’s “fresh start” approach to the film, particularly praising the ideas that director Tim Miller has for the franchise.

“I think Cameron and [director Tim] Miller came up with a concept where they can continue on with the T-800 but make a whole new movie,” Schwarzenegger explained earlier this year. “What they are doing now with this one is basically to just take a few very basic characters, like Linda Hamilton’s character and my character, and dismiss everything else. Just move away from all these rules of the timeline and other characters.”

The newest Terminator is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2019.