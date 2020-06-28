Terminator: Dark Fate Star Mackenzie Davis Says It's "Insane" to Think People Want a Sequel

✖

Mackenzie Davis says that it’s “insane” to think that people want a sequel to Terminator: Dark Fate. She played Grace in the latest installment and some of the choices in that film left longtime fans a bit disgruntled. It reviewed well enough, but the support in the seats just wasn’t there for the film. However, that doesn’t mean the series won’t continue in some fashion. There have already been rumblings about selling a limited series to one of the many streaming platforms out there as a way to continue the story. The actress sat down with NME to discuss a bunch of her projects and the prospect of doing another Terminator film came up. However, in her estimation, there just aren’t enough people out there that want another one.

“I really loved the movie and I’m so proud of what we did, but there wasn’t a demand for it [at the box office] and to think that there’d be a demand for a seventh film is quite insane. You should just pay attention to what audiences want – and they want new things and I want new things,” she explained. “There are many interesting people that don’t fit the mould of those who make these big franchises who have not had the chance to make movies. We should be investing in them right now.”

Davis isn’t the only star that has issued some pointed comments about the film though. Linda Hamilton also spoke about the underperformance at the box office.

“I’m not sure how much of that is due to the fact that the public did not go out and see it,” she a I mean, the box office really—I can’t say disappointing, because I don’t use subjective words—but the fact that it didn’t perform at a level as T2 did might impact the public’s interest, quite frankly in New Orleans, where I live,” she wondered. “I was just worried about, like, paparazzi up on the levee, the increased visibility and scrutiny and all of that. But in New Orleans, it ain’t about what you do or what you have, it’s about who you are, and that has remained true.”

