Linda Hamilton Addresses Terminator: Dark Fate's Shocking Opening Scene

Terminator: Dark Fate came out on DVD and Blu-ray this week, and despite being the most well-received film in the franchise since 1991's Terminator: Judgement Day, the movie's box office numbers weren't good enough to warrant a follow-up. The movie's star, Linda Hamilton, recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the film, and explained that she “would be quite happy to never return" to the franchise again and that she’s “made peace” with leaving the iconic film series behind, saying, "Today’s audience is just so unpredictable." During the interview, she also talked about the film’s controversial opening scene.

Warning: Terminator: Dark Fate Spoilers Ahead…

“James Cameron’s decision to kill John Connor at the beginning of Dark Fate was very controversial amongst certain fans, but to me, there really isn't a movie if Sarah isn't fueled by her rage and hatred for Terminators. Plus, after five movies with John as a focal point, I think the franchise needed to forge a new path without him. I also tend to believe that Sarah wouldn’t join the new fight if her and John were both alive and well. So, where do you stand on the decision to kill John?,” THR asked.

“That’s a very good point that you just said. I don’t think Sarah and John would be there at all if they were still fine and strong. I thought it was a great leaping-off point for my character. To create a new fuel and fire for Sarah Connor, I thought it was a very good story point. I’m not one that clings to past ideas. Judgment Day is about John, but John wouldn’t exist without Sarah. Then, something else will happen, and Sarah will have to die. That is kind of the nature of life, and I would like that to be the nature of franchises where it’s not just the same story retold each time. I just think it’s much more interesting to launch from a new place,” Hamilton replied.

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

"Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta."

Last year, Miller spoke to Fandango about the new film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved" when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Terminator: Dark Fate is now available for home viewing.

