Terminator: Dark Fate’s Gabriel Luna Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Fight Choreography

Last week finally saw the highly-anticipated release of Terminator: Dark Fate, the newest Terminator film that serves as a direct sequel to 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day and sees the long-awaited return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. The movie also features some fresh franchise faces, including Gabriel Luna, who is best known for playing Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider on Agents of SHIELD. Luna has been posting lots of fun Terminator content to Instagram, including some behind-the-scenes images. One of his most recent posts is a BTS video that shows him gearing up for the movie’s big factory fight scene.

“These are my first moments as the Rev-9. Months before I got the gig. Before I completely changed my body with strength training and gained 16 lbs of muscle. Before I ever read a word of the script and had no idea what the Rev-9 was capable of, I was called in by the stunt team for an assessment. Here is @jimmychhiu and I working out some fight choreo that would eventually become ‘the factory fight’. 🎥 by @freddy_b_,” Luna wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below:

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Recently, Miller spoke to Fandango about the new film and explained how this movie will wrap up Sarah’s story. Fandango asked what Miller thinks “still needs to be resolved” when it comes to Sarah post-Terminator 2 and what things they’re “looking to complete when it comes to her journey.” You can read his full explanation here.

Terminator: Dark Fate is now playing in theaters everywhere.