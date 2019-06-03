Terminator: Dark Fate NBA Finals Trailer Reveals New Footage

20th Century Fox has released a new television spot for Terminator: Dark Fate. Released during the NBA finals, the TV spot includes new footage from the film.

In Terminator: Dark Fate, “27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator (Gabriel Luna) is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), a hybrid cyborg human (Mackenzie Davis), and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.”

The new film ignores the events of the Terminator sequels that followed Terminator 2: Judgment Day — Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys — and sees Arnold Schwarzenegger return as the original T-800 Terminator.

“It was a very interesting film to do with [director Tim Miller],” Schwarzenegger has said. “The dynamic, between him and with Jim Cameron producing. So Jim Cameron is right now directing Avatar films so he’s taken on this enormous challenge and he’s very busy with that BUT he’s a control freak and as you know, Terminator is kind of his baby. So he does get involved in the filming. There were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Linda Hamilton also returns as Sarah Connor. Mackenzie Davis plays Grace, a cyborg assassin. Natalia Reyes plays Dani, a young girl targeted by an advanced Terminator prototype played by Gabriel Luna.

“It’s really hard to describe, because for me when I first got the part there was no script,” Luna said at CinemaCon. “So I spent a lot of time – more time than I should divulge – just standing in front of a mirror, just trying to develop the physical vocabulary of what he is, what’s important. The head pitched forward in pursuit; the fluidity and the points of focus and all these things. And that’s all I could work on, you know? So am sitting there, like, ‘What is a Terminator to me?’ and I’m breaking it down and building it up from the ground.

“Mackenzie is fantastic, I think people are going to be amazed by what a bada** she is. And Natalia is wonderful — when you read the script you might think, ‘Oh, she’s not a warrior or a soldier or anything exciting like that,’ or worry perhaps that she might be overshadowed by the other four — but absolutely not. She’s amazing, a-ma-zing,” Miller said of the cast in an interview.

Are you excited about Terminator: Dark Fate? Terminator: Dark Fate opens in theaters on November 1st.