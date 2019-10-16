Three New Terminator: Dark Fate TV Spots Reveal New Footage

As we get closer and closer to Terminator: Dark Fate‘s arrival in theaters, new television spots are giving us more new footage from the upcoming film and it all drives home the idea that humanity’s fate is on the line once again in the action-packed follow up to Terminator 2: Judgment Day thanks to what might be the most lethal terminator ever, Gabriel Luna’s Rev-9. In this latest footage, we’re getting some of our best looks yet at the new Terminator as well as the epic fight put up by not just Sarah Connor, but a surprising ally: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 “Model 101”.

As has been the case with previous spots, there’s a lot of action in these latest ones — you can check them out in the video player above. The new footage this time seems to be spread around in each of the new spots, though there’s a great look at the new Terminator reforming himself on the hood of a moving truck that is both spectacular and chilling all at the same time. It sounds very similar to a sequence that fans saw earlier this year at San Diego Comic-Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mackenzie Davis’s Terminator, Natalia Reye’s Daniela, and Diego Boneta’s characters are fleeing from a dump truck driven by Gabriel Luna’s Terminator, in their own beaten down pick up. Luna morphs on top of the truck, duplicating himself through metal, and throws rebar right back a Davis’ Terminator who deflects it with her arm from hitting Daniela. They fight on the end of a pickup truck as it moves at high speeds until a tire blows. Diego, driving, ends up crashing. The melted metal of Luna’s Terminator comes together, and he forms in the street. The girls run away as another Terminator ends up cutting them off on a bridge, tossing rebar at them to keep them in place. Luna’s Terminator forms a sword for an arm as Davis’ tells Daniela to run, when they start to kill her. Sarah Connor holds off the one Terminator and uses a heavy gun to stop Luna from reaching Daniela before a rocket launcher finishes the other. She walks by the girls, drops a grenade, and says, “I’ll be back.” The grenade explodes behind her as she pulls out a shotgun. Daniela asks, “Who the f— is that?’”

Terminator: Dark Fate sees the return of Terminator and Terminator 2: Judgment Day director James Cameron, though this time he is serving as a producer on the franchise. Deadpool’s Tim Miller directs the film which will ignore previous sequels Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys. Dark Fate is also set to end Sarah Connor’s story in the franchise, according to Miller.

“I always looked at it as examining the consequences of the choices she makes,” Miller said. “And this movie has a time travel aspect, of course, but all of us kind of faced the same problem where you make decisions in your life that will have big consequences in the future based on the path you pick and the decisions you make, and sometimes you have to make those decisions without a complete understanding of the implications of those decisions. And it’s something, I think, that everybody can relate to, and often, as I’m sure we’ve all experienced, sometimes those decisions don’t work out well. So I think that this movie was about Sarah examining the implications of those decisions.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Terminator: Dark Fate below.

“Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (T-800) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.”

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theaters on November 1st.