Terminator: Dark Fate Teaser Released, Full Trailer Coming Thursday

Time to update your virus protection from the latest threats from Skynet, because The Terminator is back. Arnold Schwarzenegger himself took to social media to announce that the first trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate will be debuting online in less than 48 hours, hitting on Thursday morning. The movie sees the actor’s return to the franchise alongside original co-star Linda Hamilton.

The movie is set to premiere in November, so fans should expect a lot more of this broken future in the coming days. Directed by Tim Miller and produced by James Cameron, many are hoping this is the sequel fans have been waiting for ever since T2: Judgement Day premiered in the ’90s. Take a look at the teaser below:

Since I’m from the future I can officially report that the @Terminator trailer is 48 hours away. pic.twitter.com/dzRhcRayhs — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 21, 2019

ComicBook.com was on hand at CinemaCon earlier this year where they screened exclusive footage of the film, the description of which you can read below:

“Mexico City. A highway suddenly starts to freeze. Electric volts start to emerge. People start to notice. An orb forms in the middle of a bridge, putting a hole in it,” said Brandon Davis. “Cars crash. A couple that was making out on the hood of a car beneath the bridge sees a woman fall from the bridge, completely naked. They head over to her and discover she is alive. It’s Mackenzie Davis’ enhanced character. Police pull up. They question the couple and arrest one. The entire scene is in Spanish with subtitles. When they try to take the woman, she switches into combat mode and eliminates the officers swiftly and soundly. She doesn’t kill them, though. The couple thanks her for freeing them. She slowly walks to them, plants her foot right next to his, and says, ‘Don’t thank me yet.’ Cut ahead a moment and she is driving away wearing his clothes, leaving him out there without any.”

Davis continues, “Later, somewhere else, Gabriel Luna’s Terminator forms near a car crash. Davis’ character is protecting Dani Ramos and tells her, ‘When they start to kill me run.’ Suddenly, Linda Hamilton pulls up in a truck and hits one of the Terminators with her car before emerging and turning her attention to Luna’s. She destroys him with a gun, sending him off the bridge, just before using a rocket launcher to blast the other machine. A montage of clips plays. It’s violent, it’s dark, it’s tremendously computerized and appears to be establishing a fully immersive world. Back to the bridge, Hamilton drops a grenade and tells Davis, ‘I’ll be back.’ Sarah Conner walks off, pulling out a shotgun as the explosion is carried out behind her.”

Terminator: Dark Fate premieres on November 1st.