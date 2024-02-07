The Abyss, Aliens, and True Lies 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Are Finally Here

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Back in December, James Cameron's Lightstorm Entertainment gave ComicBook.com an exclusive look inside the 4K Ultra UHD remaster for The Abyss, and it was revealed that it would launch on 4K Blu-ray alongside Aliens, and True Lies on March 12th. With that release date right around the corner, pre-orders for all three releases are now available on Amazon, and you can find them via the following links:

Special features on the 4K Blu-rays include the following:

The Abyss : Deep Dive: A Conversation With James Cameron / The Legacy of the Abyss / Under Pressure: Making the Abyss / Archives – Stills and video, including the shooting script, original treatment, storyboards, and more!

: Deep Dive: A Conversation With James Cameron / The Legacy of the Abyss / Under Pressure: Making the Abyss / Archives – Stills and video, including the shooting script, original treatment, storyboards, and more! True Lies : Fear is Not An Option: A Look Back at True Lies / Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing – Dive into the production secrets of True Lies with these exclusive behind-the-scenes documents and more!

: Fear is Not An Option: A Look Back at True Lies / Archives: Script, Artwork, Marketing – Dive into the production secrets of True Lies with these exclusive behind-the-scenes documents and more! Aliens: Includes 1986 theatrical version and 1990 edition of the film with 17 minutes of additional footage / Audio Commentary by Director James Cameron / Introduction by James Cameron / Isolated Scores by James Horner: Final Theatrical and Composer's Original

While all of these 4K Blu-ray releases are exciting for James Cameron fans, the release of The Abyss is arguably the most intriguing. It is one of James Cameron's most underappreciated works, but it really set the stage for everything that Cameron has done in the years since.

"We finished the transfer and I wanted to do it myself because Mikael [Salomon] did such a beautiful job with the cinematography on that film. It is truly, truly gorgeous cinematography," Cameron shared with Space.com last year. "That was before I started to assert myself in terms of lighting and asking the cinematographer to do certain things. I'd compose with the camera and choose the lenses, but I left the lighting to him. He did a remarkable job on that movie that I appreciate better now than I did even as we were making it."

He continued, "I'd also like to point out that he took one look at the first day's dailies of the underwater lighting and he went out and learned to scuba dive. He came in the following Monday morning, the worst diver in the world, but he reinvented underwater lighting. He went for indirect lighting and he got everybody doing things that were not just outside their comfort zone, they'd never even thought of it. Suddenly the underwater shots start to live up to the surface photography."

For those who might have missed it here's the film's official synopsis: "In this underwater sci-fi adventure written and directed by James Cameron, a nuclear sub mysteriously sinks and a private oil rig crew, led by foreman Bud Brigman (Ed Harris), is recruited to join a team of Navy SEALs on a search and rescue effort. The group soon finds themselves on a spectacular life-and-death odyssey 25,000 feet below the ocean's surface, where they find a mysterious force that could either change the world -- or destroy it. The Abyss also stars Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and Michael Biehn."