The Adam Project Clip Reunites Ryan Reynolds With His Younger Self

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is currently taking a little break from acting, but there are still some exciting projects to look forward to from the star. The trailer for The Adam Project was released this month, and it was recently revealed that the film will hit Netflix in March. The upcoming movie, which is expected to feel like “’80s wish-fulfillment,” will see Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In a new clip released by Netflix, Reynolds comes face to face with Scobell.

“A time-traveling pilot (Ryan Reynolds) meets his younger self (Walker Scobell) in the past. Watch The Adam Project, only on Netflix March 11,” the YouTube desciprtion reads. You can view the “Adam meets Adam” clip below:

The Adam Project is also set to star Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. According to Reynolds, the movie is meant to feel like The Goonies, E.T., and other hits of the 1980s. “I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

As for Reynold’s acting break, a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter further explained his decision to take a moviemaking sabbatical. “I’m just trying to create a little bit more space for my family [wife Blake Lively and their three daughters] and time with them,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City. “You know, you don’t really get that time back.”

The Adam Project comes to Netflix on March 11.