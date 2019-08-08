The Addams Family International Trailer Reveals New Footage

The Addams Family is hitting the big screen once again, and a new international trailer shows off more footage from the new animated film. Right off the bat, we see how Gomez and Morticia first met Lurch, or should we say when they first hit Lurch, since they accidentally almost ran him over with a car. We then see a bit more clips here and there until midway through the trailer, which features quite a bit of new footage involving Wednesday Addams and her adapting to a new school, and she quickly makes an impression.

We see her make a few new friends, and she introduces them to not only her quirky family but also crossbows. Her friend wants to shock her mom a bit, and Wednesday is happy to help with that. In return, one girl, in particular, introduces Wednesday to bright colors, even resulting in her wearing a hairpin that disturbs Morticia greatly.

Wednesday also has an effect on her friend, who goes for a goth look and even partial shaves her head. Her mother is not happy about this and blames Wednesday and the family, and thus the setup for the town taking on the Addams Family at their home that they are trying to sell so they can move there full time.

Oh, and Gomez makes out with a cold fish…so there’s that.

You can check out the full trailer in the video above.

This will be the third time the family has been adapted for the big screen, though both the previous times were back in the 1990s via director Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. The family has dominated both classic TV, animation, and live-action, and here’s hoping their latest foray in theaters will be just as successful.

The Addams Family is directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon and stars Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday Addams), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Finn Wolfhard (Pugsley), Allison Janney (Margaux Needler), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Elsie Fisher (Parker Needler), Aimee Garcia (Denise), Bette Midler (Grandmama), and Scott Underwood (Mitch). You can check out the official description below.

The Addams Family hits theaters on October 11th.