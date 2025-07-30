Surprising Action Movie Tops Hulu Streaming Chart Just 3 Months After Release

In today’s theatrical landscape, audiences have become increasingly selective about which films they’ll pay to see on the big screen. With rising ticket prices and a theatrical market still finding its footing after the pandemic, many moviegoers are waiting for films to arrive on streaming platforms. This has led to a fascinating phenomenon where movies that underperformed or outright failed in their theatrical runs find a massive new audience and a second life on services like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+. For instance, Bong Joon-ho’s ambitious sci-fi film Mickey 17 was a notable box office disappointment for Warner Bros., but found a massive audience when it was quickly moved to streaming. Likewise, Disney’s Snow White live-action remake saw respectable streaming numbers after disappointing box office returns, proving that a lack of ticket sales does not always mean a lack of interest. This exact scenario is now playing out for a star-studded action thriller that was released in theaters in April.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The movie taking over the streaming charts is The Amateur, a spy thriller directed by James Hawes. The film stars Rami Malek as Charlie Heller, a brilliant but unassuming CIA cryptographer whose life is shattered when his wife (Rachel Brosnahan) is killed in a London terrorist attack. Consumed by grief and frustrated by his agency’s inaction, Heller discovers the identities of the men responsible. He then blackmails his own agency, demanding they train him to become a field agent so he can hunt down the killers himself. This sends the desk-bound analyst on a dangerous global mission, forcing him to use his intelligence and newly acquired skills to exact his revenge.

Based on the 1981 novel of the same name by Robert Littell, the film boasts a powerhouse supporting cast. Laurence Fishburne plays a senior CIA director, with Caitríona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Holt McCallany also featured in key roles. The film was positioned as a slick, modern take on the revenge thriller, hoping to leverage Malek’s star power in his first leading role since his Oscar-winning turn in Bohemian Rhapsody. Despite the high-caliber cast and a classic genre premise, the film struggled to connect with audiences during its initial run.

Why Did The Amateur Fail at the Box Office?

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Released on April 11, 2025, The Amateur opened in third place at the domestic box office, falling behind the record-breaking A Minecraft Movie and religious movie King of Kings. Produced on a reported budget of $60 million, the film grossed just over $96 million worldwide during its entire theatrical run. While it technically recouped its production costs, a film typically needs to earn roughly twice its budget to be considered profitable after accounting for massive marketing and distribution expenses, marking its theatrical run as a financial disappointment. This lukewarm reception can be attributed in large part to its mixed critical reviews.

The movie currently holds a “mixed or average” score of 52 on Metacritic and a barely “Fresh” 60% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. The general consensus was that while Malek delivered a compelling performance, the film itself was a formulaic and predictable spy thriller that didn’t bring anything new to the genre. With reviews that failed to generate significant buzz, audiences were likely hesitant to spend money on a theater ticket for an original action film that wasn’t being hailed as a must-see event.

In contrast, the audience score of The Amateur on Rotten Tomatoes is a much stronger 87%, indicating that viewers who did see it were generally entertained. This discrepancy is key to understanding its current streaming success. Now available on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally, the barrier to entry has been removed, and audiences who were curious about the premise or are fans of Malek can watch it without any extra cost. This has shot The Amateur to the top position of Hulu’s most-watched movies in the US and Disney+’s charts in international markets.

The Amateur is currently streaming on Hulu.

Did you see The Amateur in theaters, or did you wait to watch it on streaming? Let us know in the comments!