2025 Throwback Thriller Finally Lands a Streaming Premiere Date

The era of regularly seeing mid-budget conspiracy thrillers in theaters has been over for quite a while now. Sadly, we’re long past the days of The Fugitive roaring to nearly $400 million at the box office and earning a Best Picture nomination. That said, there are still some great thriller throwbacks to be found every now and then, and 2025 has already delivered one such film. After a $90 million box office run earlier this year, that old-school-feeling conspiracy tale is set to make its streaming debut.
Hulu announced on Wedensday morning that The Amateur is finally making its way to streaming this month. The service revealed that The Amateur, from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, would be hitting the Hulu lineup on Thursday, July 17th.
The Amateur comes from Penny Dreadful and Black Mirror director James Hawes, based on the 1981 book from Robert Littell. It stars Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as a CIA cryptographer who essentially blackmails his way into a field position after his wife is killed in a terrorist attack. With very little experience, he heads out to track down the assailants responsible for her death.
This is the kind of action thriller that hasn’t been common in theaters for a while, so it felt like a breath of fresh air to many fans of movies from the ’80s and ’90s. The Amateur debuted to mixed reviews when it was released back in April, ultimately landing at around 61% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 2.9/5 rating on Letterboxd.
In addition to Malek, The Amateur boasts an all-star cast that includes Superman star Rachel Brosnahan, Caitriona Balfe, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, and Laurence Fishburne.
If you want to check out The Amateur on Hulu when it lands next week
What’s New on Hulu?
The Amateur lands on Hulu in the middle of July, a couple of weeks after the streaming service had a massive day of new additions. July 1st saw dozens of new titles hit Hulu’s lineup, and you can check out the full list of those additions below.
