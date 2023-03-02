The Batman 2: Stranger Things Star Jamie Campbell Bower Becomes Scarecrow In New Fan Art

The Batman– Part II is shaping up to be one of the next big event-level films and it is expected to hit theaters in October 2025. Not much is known about the sequel other than Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis will both be returning in their respective roles of Bruce Wayne / Batman and Alfred Pennyworth. Recently, Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower threw his name in the ring to play Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow, and now fans are already imagining him in the role. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a new concept that shows the Stranger Things star as Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow. In the fan art, Bower gets the classic Scarecrow mask as well as an Arkham Asylum patient uniform that fits right into The Batman universe. While we don't know if Scarecrow will be the actual villain for the sequel, anything that Bower does is sure to be interesting.

You can check out the fan art below!

James Gunn and Peter Safran on The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman: Part II is scheduled to open in theaters on October 3, 2025.

