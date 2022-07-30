The Batman's Colin Farrell Reveals He Had Panic Attacks Filming New Movie





The Batman's Colin Farrell revealed that he had some panic attacks while filming his new movie. On the red carpet for Thirteen Lives, the star spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his panic attacks while doing underwater scenes. Viggo Mortenson lobbied for the diving stunts and Farrell couldn't actually let his fellow star get that shine, so he dove in too. Unfortunately, the Batman star wasn't expecting the activity to be so overwhelming. Luckily for Farrell, he's okay now, but the entire situation was scary nonetheless.

"I had a couple of really panicky moments underwater when I had to say to myself, 'Just relax. Be calm. You're fine. There's nothing to worry about. Your tank is good, you've got a 60 percent full tank. Just slow your breath down. It's OK,'" Farrell said. "At times, there was no surface over your head, just a ceiling and it was incredibly nerve racking and I was incredibly uncomfortable."

He continued, "There was no light and you would wait for [the crew] to get on the speakers to tell you the camera was rolling. But if you were underwater when they called 'action,' you might not hear the fucking speaker so everyone is looking at everyone else under the water. If something happened, someone might back up into you and hit your fucking mask [pushing it sideways]. All of a sudden — hello, panic attack."

For those wanting a bit more of his raucous Penguin, Warner Bros. Discovery has you covered. Oswald Cobblepot is getting his own limited series on HBO Max at some point.

"The world that Matt Reeves created for 'The Batman' is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn't be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem," said Colin Farrell.

"We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in 'The Batman' to the next level," said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

"Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in 'The Batman,' and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz's story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham," said Matt Reeves.

