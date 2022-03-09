The Batman Spinoff Starring Colin Farrell’s Penguin Gets Series Order at HBO Max

HBO Max has given a straight-to-series order on The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman starring Colin Farrell. The series is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell, and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner. Penguin is one of several villains to appear in The Batman, with news of Oswald Cobblepot headlining his very own HBO Max series first surfacing back in September. The Penguin (working title) was later officially confirmed a few months later in December. The show joins Peacemaker and Titans as live-action series set in the DC Universe.

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before. It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in ‘The Batman’ to the next level,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill. Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham,” said Matt Reeves.

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon. I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen,” said Lauren LeFranc.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot. I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem,” said Colin Farrell.

The Batman grossed $134 million at the North American box office and $124 million internationally in its first weekend for a $258 million global launch. It also boasts a certified fresh rating at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes from more than 390 reviews.

