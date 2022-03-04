The Batman: Exclusive Set Photo Could Reveal DC Movie Set in the Past

✖

Filming on The Batman is ongoing in Liverpool in the United Kingdom, but crew are hard at work preparing for the production to jump locations and set up shop across the pond. Photos began to pop up online this week with sets for the movie in Chicago, and ComicBook.com has some exclusive pictures from The Batman set that offer some details of the film. Our own Brandon Davis nabbed the photos, the first of which reveals an official Gotham City taxi cab medallion. An examination of the image reveals the medallion as being official for 2019, perhaps indicating that the movie is set in the past (though the very recent past). Take a look at it for yourself belo!

It's unclear how much of The Batman will end up being shot in Chicago, especially since they've been filming most of it in the UK (with reports of more sets being constructed to prevent location shooting in the face of the coronavirus pandemic). This isn't the first Batman movie to have Chicago double for Gotham City though as Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, and Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice both shot in the city for a time (in addition to other locations).

(Photo: Brandon Davis)

Most of the images that have come out for the film's Chicago setting exterior set dressing, perhaps indicating that the production will be shooting exclusively outside. It's possible that local Chicago Bat-fans will get a first look at the Bat-cycle and the new Bat-mobile in action (though they can briefly be seen in the film's first trailer).

The Batman's director Matt Reeves previously opened up about how the film's version of Gotham City is just as important to the aesthetic of the movie and its story that it's pratically a character in the film.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during an appearance at DC FanDome. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.