The Batman Set Being Built in Chicago (Photos)

Chicago is being transformed to Gotham City for production of The Batman. The DC Comics movie is set to film a chase sequence on the city's streets for the next four days. The main cast will not be on hand for the sequence but a stunt team will be filming the sequence. In preparation for the film's shoot, some set dressing has been popping up to transform Chicago into Gotham. Jake Hamilton, an entertainment reporter for Chicago's Fox station and a friend of ComicBook.com, took to the streets of his neighborhood to nab some photos of the set as it is brought to life.

Hamilton shared the photos on Instagram and Twitter. The series of photos see the "Vengeance," working title labeling the set and some of the Gotham grunge being brought to the streets. Much of the production's set decorations remain literally under wraps and security will inevitably be on hand soon to keep from too many photos of videos of the production from getting out. However, it would not be the first time a Batmobile is caught on camera by fans and published online during the production of a chase sequence!

Check out some of the photos from Hamilton below.

THE BATMAN crews have started erecting props and set dressing around the streets of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/o36fEDfpuJ — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 15, 2020

A crew or security team member has "Vengeance," written on their jacket.

“I’m vengeance.” Looks like “VENGEANCE” might be the secret title for the Chicago filming of THE BATMAN this weekend. pic.twitter.com/NfHDHCJWtF — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) October 15, 2020

The main cast and crew of The Batman is at work on the film in the United Kingdom. It is not uncommon for additional units of crew members to be shooting on a different location, separate from the director or lead actors. It's not unlikely the people of Chicago get a look at the Bat Bike in action.

This will surely contribute to an interesting aesthetic for The Batman's take on Gotham City, especially since much of the production has filmed in the UK.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during an appearance at DC FanDome. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman is currently set for release on March 4, 2022.