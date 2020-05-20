Zoe Kravitz Ready to Return to the Batman, but Catwoman Suit Not Conducive to Social Distancing

✖

Zoë Kravitz is ready to return to work on The Batman but remains concerned about social distancing. Warner Bros. halted production on the DC Comics superhero movie in March over coronavirus concerns. Speaking to Variety, the actress she's “hoping to wake up every day to an email or a phone call saying, ‘We’re ready to go," but there's no indication of when that call will come. “I’m in touch with everybody, and everyone’s ready to go when it’s safe,” she says. “But no, we have no idea.” Considering the scale of a superhero movie production, social distancing is difficult to achieve. "You have people just touching your face, touching your body all day long. I need help getting into the catsuit. I can’t do it on my own. I was probably touched more than any job, just because of the clothes and the combat and all of that.”

Despite being unable to film, Kravitz is working to stay in Catwoman shape for when the call back does come. "It’s not like the studio called and said, 'Don’t get fat, ****,'" she said in a recent interview. "But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over. So I quickly decided to get my **** together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week.

“And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t workout on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of a day,” she continued. “So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health. And kind of foods, kind of the only thing that I have, food and wine bringing me joy right now. So I’m definitely eating whatever the **** I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.”

She's talked about the workout regimen in the past. "Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," Kravitz explained. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated.

"It was a little scary, but also whenever I get nervous about something, I feel it pushes me to a better place anyway, so I welcome the nerves. If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. Of course, I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world."

The Batman is set for release on October 1, 2021.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

