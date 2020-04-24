The Batman Star Zoe Kravitz Has to Stay in Catwoman Shape During Coronavirus Shutdown

✖

The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz has been trying to stay in Catwoman shape during the coronavirus shutdown. She told Vanity Fair that the prospect of being ready to prowl immediately after things open back up has been hard. Like a lot of us, Kravitz has been finding it hard to fight the sedentary life that spending all this time inside leads to. Whether it's snacking more than normal or having the motivation to get up and get moving, it can be a challenge. But, the studio has gently reminded her that there is a movie to be made, and she needs to be in shape to play her part. For her co-stars, they’re all probably going through some of the same, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Kravitz began, “Yeah. So I mean, it’s not like the studio called and said, 'Don’t get fat, ****.' But I had been training now for maybe four or five months and the first couple weeks that I self-quarantined, I remember texting the director, I texted Matt and I was like, We might have to make the cat suit a few sizes bigger when this is over. So I quickly decided to get my **** together and I’ve been working out virtually with my trainer David Higgins five days a week.”

“And it’s actually been really great because it’s been giving me some kind of structure because I do it at the same time and it also makes the weekends feel like a weekend because I don’t workout on the weekends and it gives me just, oh, it’s a different kind of a day,” she continued. “So it’s actually been really great just for my mental health. And kind of foods, kind of the only thing that I have, food and wine bringing me joy right now. So I’m definitely eating whatever the **** I want. But yeah, try to stay in decent shape so I don’t have to start from scratch.”

Of course, this whole coronavirus business means that The Batman won’t hit theaters until October 2021 instead of the June release date the studio had planned. Fans were pretty freaked out about it, but the Halloween season should do just right by longtime Batman devotees. People had been expecting a formal announcement from the studio for weeks and then it came this week. Whenever production starts back up, Catwoman will be looking lean and mean if Kravitz has anything to say about it.

Were you surprised by The Batman delay news this week? Let us know in the comments!

