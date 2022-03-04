The Batman: LEGO Fans Recreate the Epic First Trailer

Fans got their first look at Matt Reeves' The Batman earlier this year, when an epic teaser trailer made its debut at the DC FanDome virtual convention. While we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see the entire film in its glory, that hasn't stopped fans from picking apart the trailer -- or making their own tributes to it. A new video from Youtuber Joebor1777 is no exception, creating a shot-for-shot remake of the teaser completely made out of LEGO. As the video's description reveals, production on the remake started the day of DC FanDome, and ultimately took two months of work. The project was also a collaboration with twelve other animators, all of whom are credited at the end of the video.

This is the latest LEGO-themed parody of The Batman trailer to go viral, after another remake of the trailer caught fans' attention in the immediate aftermath of DC FanDome. Plus, one fan recreated the "I'm vengeance" scene just days after the trailer first debuted. While this trailer might take a more pint-sized approach to the aesthetic of the actual film, it still conveys the kind of dark Gotham City that fans are expecting in the film.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during a recent appearance at the DC FanDome virtual event. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

What do you think of this new LEGO-themed remake of The Batman trailer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!