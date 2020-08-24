The Batman Fan Recreates "I'm Vengeance" Scene With LEGO Minifigures

✖

The first trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman has only been out but a matter of hours and one eager DC Comics fan has already converted one of the clip's most memorable sequences into a stop-motion LEGO video. That's right, one of Robert Pattinson's lone lines of the trailer has now been immortalized by LEGO Minifigures and it's sure a sight to see. Shared Sunday by filmmaker Forrest Whaley, the LEGO-ized clip is nearly frame for frame with the Battinson "I'm Vengeance" beat down, broken villain arm and all.

See it for yourself below.

If the line sounded familiar to you, that's for a good reason — it's all but guaranteed to be an homage to a classic moment on Batman: The Animated Series. Then, Batman suffers a hallucination due to a run-in with Scarecrow and during his subsequent freakout, Batman says, "I am not a disgrace. I am vengeance! I am the night! I am Batman!"

Before the trailer reveal at DC FanDome, Reeves compared the film to a gritty cop movie from the 1980s.

"Because the movie is a detective story, because it is a thriller in the sort of cop world, and because it's about corruption, we're treating this Batman story as if this could have happened," Reeves said Saturday during DC FanDome. "The idea is that Batman doesn't have sort of the ability to have super-heroic powers, he just has super-heroic focus and super-heroic drive."

He added, "In that way, it's like a classic noir, and this series of murders that Batman investigates is very much in that mode. So Chinatown was a really big one. [Batman] was very inspired by those kinds of movies, by French Connection, and other sorts of cop movies like that. I would say even a movie like Taxi Driver, the description of a place, and very much getting inside of somebody's head. I guess a lot of '70s, sort of street-grounded stories."

The Batman is currently set for release on October 1, 2021.

What surprises do you hope are in store for the latest Batman flick? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.