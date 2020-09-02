The Batman Fan Recreates Trailer in LEGO Minifigures

The first trailer for The Batman absolutely broke the Internet when it debuted at last month's DC FanDome, providing fans with the long-awaited first look at Robert Pattinson's version of the Caped Crusader. The trailer was about as moody and action-packed as fans expected, and has sparked some epic fan-made tributes in the days and weeks since. The latest comes from YouTuber Brix Boy, who made a shot-for-shot remake of the trailer with LEGO minifigures. The end result, which you can check out above, is both creative and impressive, with scenes like Batman and Commissioner Gordon investigating The Riddler's murder scene taking on a whole new context.

This is the latest LEGO-themed parody of The Batman to go viral, with one fan recreating the "I'm vengeance" scene just days after the trailer first debuted. While this trailer might take a more pint-sized approach to the aesthetic of the actual film, it still conveys the kind of dark Gotham City that fans are expecting in the film.

"It's just as important as any of the Rogues Gallery," Reeves said during a recent appearance at the DC FanDome virtual event. "It's sort of like the nature of what this place is, and the history of it is critically important to our story and one of the things that I really wanted to do because it is the center of the story - especially the history of corruption in the city. [That] was I wanted to present it in a way that was really fleshed out, I wanted it to feel like an American city you'd never been to. I mean other iterations... the Burton one had very, very, theatrical, beautiful sets - and Nolan had the version that he created in Batman Begins and that was... parts of Chicago and parts of Pittsburgh. And what we're trying to do is create a version of it that you haven't seen before."

The Batman will see Robert Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

