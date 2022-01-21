The Batman Director Matt Reeves Teases “Incredible” IMAX Presentation

Think big: director Matt Reeves teases the immersive experience of The Batman in IMAX. Revealing a peek at the premium large format presentation of the nearly three-hour reboot starring Robert Pattinson as the vengeful Dark Knight, Reeves took to Twitter to share an update on the anticipated DC movie opening exclusively in theaters on March 4. “Just finished [quality control]-ing the movie on a massive screen at @IMAX. Looked and sounded so incredible,” Reeves tweeted, admiring the “beautiful, immersive format.” See the behind-the-scenes image below.

Reeves previously tweeted out the 4K version of the film’s trailer, recommending moviegoers take a peek at The Batman “the way it will be shown in theaters.”

Just finished qc'ing the movie on a massive screen at @IMAX today. Looked and sounded so incredible. What a beautiful, immersive format. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/K5brLM3ioO — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 21, 2022

“Every day, night and day, he eats, drinks, sleeps Batman, and all the characters in this mythology,” Colin Farrell, who plays the Penguin, said about Reeves in a recent interview with MovieMaker, adding The Batman director and co-writer is “no doubt hunched over a monitor as we speak, still finishing putting the final touches together.”

The Bat and The Matt stopped by IMAX HQ today. 🦇 #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/j27pvUlASM — IMAX (@IMAX) January 21, 2022

The creative team of The Batman includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser (Warner Bros.’ Dune), production designer James Chinlund (Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes), editors William Hoy (Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes) and Tyler Nelson (Mindhunter), two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran (Anna Karenina, Little Women) and Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Reeves directs from a script by Reeves & Peter Craig and produces with Dylan Clark (Planet of the Apes);Michael E. Uslan (The Dark Knight), Walter Hamada (Joker), Chantal Nong Vo (The Suicide Squad), and Simon Emanuel (The Witcher) serve as executive producers.

Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies — Alfred Pennyworth (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) — amongst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens.



When a killer targets Gotham’s elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World’s Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

The Batman is playing exclusively in movie theaters on March 4.