The Batman Official Run Time Confirmed

The Batman‘s official runtime has been confirmed to be 2 hours and 47 minutes (or 167 minutes) without credits – which moviegoers know means the full runtime with credits and previews will be over three hours. This confirmation officially makes The Batman the longest Batman movie ever – a title previously held by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises (165 minutes). The Batman will also be the 3rd longest comic book movie of all time, trailing Avengers; Endgame (181 minutes) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (242 minutes). The Batman’s closest source of inspiration (David Fincher’s Se7en) also runs for a similar length, at 157 minutes.

A rumored runtime for The Batman surfaced just yesterday; that report said that the film would run 176 minutes long (or 2 hours 56 minutes). Obviously, after comparing rumor to the official runtime for the film, it seems pretty clear that the only real difference is the semantical one of the rumored runtime accounting for credits, while this “official” runtime looks sleeker with the extra ten minutes shaved off. It’s a minor thing, but could be crucial: Warner Bros. is no doubt experiencing high anxiety right now about The Batman sticking to its March release date, in the midst of another COVID-19 surge. Three-hour runtimes can be major red flags to mainstream moviegoers and is arguably enough of a psychological trigger to keep people from sitting around other (potentially infectious) humans for that period of time – as opposed to two or two-and-a-half hours. Human psyche is a tricky thing, and DC/WB want to hedge their bets as much as possible on making this mega-franchise relaunch do those Spider-Man: No Way Home numbers at the global box office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman; Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman; Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler; Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson; Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The Batman will be in theaters on March 4th.

Source: Variety